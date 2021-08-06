Fat bulls selling to £1740 at Enniskillen Mart

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 225p to 257p for a Charolais 376kg at £970.

Medium weights from 220p to 275p for a Charolais 414kg.

Heavy lots selling from 200p to 237p for a Charolais 622kg at £1480 and selling up to at £1600 per head.

Bullocks: Kesh producer Charolais 414kg at £1140, Limousin 450kg at £1170, Charolais 424kg at £1160, Garrison producer Charolais 426kg at £1170, Charolais 432kg at £1130, Derrylin producer Limousin 404kg at £1070, Dungannon producer Charolais 432kg at £1120, Tempo producer Charolais 376kg at £970, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 444kg at £1140, Newtownbutler producer Simmental 766kg at £1600, Charolais 662kg at £1570, Simmental 694kg at £1550 and Springfield producer Charolais 672kg at £1500.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1220 for a Charolais 444kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1060 for a Charolais 430kg.

Ruling prices: Tempo producer 442kg Charolais heifer at £950, 465kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 444kg Charolais steer at £1220, 418kg Charolais steer at £1080, Fivemiletown producer 315kg Charolais steer at £870, 319kg Charolais steer at £950, 366kg Charolais heifer at £950, Kesh producer 330kg Limousin steer at £1000, 435kg Limousin steer at £1140, 349kg Limousin steer at £1060, 368kg Limousin steer at £1040, 439kg Charolais steer at £1120, Enniskillen producer 343kg Limousin steer at £910, 346kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £850, 213kg Limousin bull at £540, 219kg Charolais heifer at £640, 403kg Limousin steer at £990, 325kg Charolais heifer at £860, 267kg Limousin heifer at £730, 315kg Limousin heifer at £800, 352kg Charolais heifer at £940, Lisnaskea producer 228kg Limousin heifer at £540, 259kg Charolais bull at £620, Irvinestown producer 331kg Simmental heifer at £700, 373kg Simmental heifer at £780, 302kg Simmental heifer at £650, 432kg Charolais steer at £990, Belcoo producer 430kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 431kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 340kg Charolais heifer at £880, Dromore producer 361kg Charolais steer at £940, 303kg Charolais bull at £810, Garrison producer 319kg Limousin steer at £840, 312kg Charolais steer at £870, 297kg Charolais steer at £860 and Tempo producer 362kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £860, 494kg Limousin bull at £1200.

Calves: Irvinestown producer Charolais bull at £465, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £420, Hereford bull at £420, Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Tempo producer Simmental bull at £390, Simmental bull at £370, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Charolais bull at £365, Boho producer Charolais heifer at £340 and Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Friesian bull at £105.

Suckler cows: Kesh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1850, Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with bull at £1820, Charolais cow with heifer at £1490, Fivemiletown producer springing Limousin heifer at £1480, Newtownbutler producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1410, Lack producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1440, Hereford cow with heifer at £1380 and Omagh producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1380.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 245ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1470 an to a top off at £1600 and lighter weights from 208-252ppk paid for a 418kg Charolais at £1050.

Armagh producer Charolais 674kg at £1600, Charolais 670kg at £1580, Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £1470, Charolais 590kg at £1360, Charolais 550kg at £1300, Charolais 490kg at £1210, Charolais 470kg at £1150, Florencecourt producer Charolais 660kg at £1470, Charolais 600kg at £1370 and Clogher producer Charolais 430kg at £1090.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 650kg Charolais at £1300, light weights from 109-215ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1060, Friesian cows from 67-150pk paid for a 974kg Friesian at £1550 and fat bulls to 214ppk paid for a Limousin 852kg at £1740.