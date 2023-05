Heifers

The 100 heifers sold in a very firm demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality forward heifers from £250 to £318 for 500k at £1595 from a Benburb farmer followed by £287 for 510k at £1465 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Livestock Markets

Good quality middleweights sold from £250 to £291 for 370k at £1075 from a Moira farmer followed by £289 for 476k at £1375 from a Benburb farmer.

Forward heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benburb farmer 502k £1595 £318.00; Poyntzpass farmer 510k £1465 £287.00; Benburb farmer 524k £1505 £287.00; Mayobridge farmer 510k £1445 £283.00; Katesbridge farmer 560k £1585 £283.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 562k £1585 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 602k £1695 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 566k £1575 £278.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 602k £1675 £278.

Middleweight heifers

Moira farmer 370k £1075 £291.00; Benburb farmer 476k £1375 £289.00; Cullyhanna farmer 482k £1375 £288.00; Moira farmer 366k £1035 £283.00; Cullyhanna farmer 378k £1065 £282.00; Benburb farmer 472k £1305 £277.00; Blackwatertown farmer 488k £1325 £272.00; Cullyhanna farmer 414k £1085 £262.00; Cullyhanna farmer 420k £1095 £261.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 420k £1095 £261.

Bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

130 bullocks included several pens of beef bullocks sold to a top of £286 for 670k at £1935 from a Ballyward farmer.

The same owner received £286 for 640k at £1845.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £260 to £283.

Forward feeding bullocks from £250 to £297 for 570k at £1695 from an Armagh farmer followed by £290 for 590k at £1715 from an Armagh producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality middleweight bullocks reached £292 for 440k whitehead at £1295 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £284 for 440k Limousin at £1265 from a Benburb producer. Friesian bullocks sold to £227 for 590k at £1355 for a Loughbrickland farmer and for 500k at £1145 from a Markethill producer.

Main demand for good quality friesians from £210 to £223.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 570k £1695 £297.00; Armagh farmer 592k £1715 £290.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 628k £1805 £287.00; Armagh farmer 574k £1645 £287.00; Armagh farmer 596k £1705 £286.00; Armagh farmer 546k £1545 £283.00; Warrenpoint farmer 518k £1415 £273.00 and Armagh farmer 602k £1635 £271.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks

Ballyward farmer 676k £1935 £286.00; Ballyward farmer 646k £1845 £286.00; Ballyward farmer 656k £1855 £283.00; Portadown farmer 674k £1905 £283.00; Armagh farmer 762k £2145 £282.00; Armagh farmer 750k £2095 £279.00; Richhill farmer 718k £1995 £278.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1795 £273.00 and Portadown farmer 672k £1785 £266.

Middleweight bullocks

Lisburn farmer 444k £1295 £292.00; Benburb farmer 446k £1265 £284.00; Benburb farmer 498k £1395 £280.00; Benburb farmer 466k £1305 £280.00; Benburb farmer 456k £1255 £275.00; Benburb farmer 474k £1285 £271.00; Benburb farmer 426k £1140 £268.00; Benburb farmer 458k £1225 £268.00; Warrenpoint farmer 428k £1125 £263.00 and Benburb farmer 482k £1265 £263.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer 596k £1355 £227.00; Markethill farmer 504k £1145 £227.00; Loughbrickland farmer 572k £1275 £223.00; Loughbrickland farmer 576k £1275 £221.00; Richhill farmer 544k £1195 £220.00; Loughbrickland farmer 576k £1265 £220.00; Loughbrickland farmer 562k £1225 £218.00; Loughbrickland farmer 568k £1235 £218.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 574k £1235 £215.

Weanlings

280 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality light males sold from £280 to £366 for 306k at £1120 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £359 for 326k at £1170 from a Rostrevor farmer.

Stronger males sold from £260 to £326 for 436k at £1420 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £314 for 478k at £1500 from a Richhill farmer.

Heifer weanlings, light heifer weanlings sold up to £333 for 312k at £1040 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same farmer £325 for 302k at £980.

All good quality light heifers sold from £250 to £322.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stronger heifers sold from £250 to £306 for 408k at £1250 from a Newry producer followed by £282 for 420k at £1200 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 436k £1420 £326.00; Richhill farmer 478k £1500 £314.00; Richhill farmer 458k £1430 £312.00; Richhill farmer 472k £1430 £303.00; Keady farmer 410k £1200 £293.00; Armagh farmer 452k £1310 £290.00; Armagh farmer 450k £1290 £287.00 and Tassagh farmer 482k £1370 £284.

Light male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belleeks farmer 306k £1120 £366.00; Rostrevor farmer 326k £1170 £359.00; Belleeks farmer 316k £1110 £351.00; Rostrevor farmer 252k £890 £353.00; Mayobridge farmer 326k £1140 £350.00; Richhill farmer 346k £1120 £324.00; Belleeks farmer 316k £1010 £320.00; Rostrevor farmer 378k £1200 £318.00; Dromara farmer 376k £1170 £311.00 and Armagh farmer 270k £840 £311.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 408k £1250 £306.00; Armagh farmer 426k £1200 £282.00; Richhill farmer 424k £1140 £269.00; Markethill farmer 416k £1090 £262.00; Markethill farmer 474k £1240 £262.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1040 £257.00 and Armagh farmer 432k £1110 £257.

Light heifer weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rathfriland farmer 312k £1040 £333.0; Richhill farmer 286k £950 £332.00; Rathfriland farmer 302k £980 £325.00; Katesbridge farmer 316k £1000 £317.00; Portadown farmer 264k £850 £322.00; Armagh farmer 288k £920 £319.00; Armagh farmer 270k £840 £311.00 and Rathfriland farmer 302k £940 £311.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2180 for a Saler heifer and heifer calf from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £2000 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from an Armagh farmer.

A Newry producer sold Limousin cow and bull calf at £1790 several more outfits sold from £1100 to £1550 each.

Breeding bulls sold to £2500 for a Charolais from an Armagh farmer followed by £2300 for a Simmental from a Banbridge farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An entry of 20 in calf Holstein heifers at Markethill on Tuesday 9th May sold to a top of £2080 with others at £2020, £2000 and £1900 with an average price of £1840 per head.

Cull cows

The 90 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef cows from £200 to £226 for 680k at £1535 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same owner received £221 for 690k at £1540.

Cow/heifers sold to £250 for 630k at £1585 from a Portadown producer.

Fat bulls sold to £211 for 1090k at £2305 followed by £202 for 1140k at £2305.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £197 for 688k at £1355 from a Dromore farmer followed by £194 for 620k at £1215 from a Gilford producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality Friesians sold from £140 to £160 and the poorest from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 634k £1585 £250.00; Derrynoose farmer 680k £1535 £226.00; Derrynoose farmer 698k £154, £221.00; Newry farmer 708k £1525 £216.00; Portadown farmer 636k £1340 £211.00 and Markethill farmer 656k £1370 £209.

Fat bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn farmer 1094k £2305 £211.00 and Dromara farmer 1142k £2305 £202.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 688k £1355 £197.00; Gilford farmer 626k £1215 £194.00; Coalisland farmer 626k £1185 £189.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 706k £1315 £186.00; Banbridge farmer 690k £1285 £186.00; Castlewellan farmer 640k £1185 £185.00; Tassagh farmer 698k £1245 £178.00; Killylea farmer 754k £1325 £176.00; Armagh farmer 710k £1245 £175.00 and Kilkeel farmer 642k £1125 £175.

Calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

200 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls to £460 for a Charolais followed by £425 and £420 for Belgian Blue.

Second quality bulls sold steadily from £200 to £280 each.

Good quality heifer calves to £330 for a Charolais followed by £320 and £300 for Belgian Blue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All good quality heifers from £200 to £295 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £460; Belgian Blue £425; Belgian Blue £420; Charolais £415; Aberdeen Angus £380; Belgian Blue £375; Simmental £375 and Belgian Blue £365.

Heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement