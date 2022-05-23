Fat bulls selling to £2440 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 450 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with a lot of quality beef cows selling to £2520 for a 1050kg Charolais to £240 per 100kg an 890kg Belgian Blue sold to £2296.20 at £258 per 100kg with an 800kg Limousin selling to £2128 at £266 per 100kg and reaching a height of £270 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £2052.
Cow heifers sold to £1876.80 for a 690kg Limousin to £272 with a 710kg Limousin to £1817.60 at £256 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £194 for 640kg (£1241.60) and £192 for 660kg (£1267.20).
Fat bulls sold to £2440 for a 1220kg Saler to £200. with a 1150kg Simmental to £2300 at £200 and selling to a top of £213 for a 950kg Charolais (£2023.50).
Fat steers sold to £1951.20 for a 720kg Charolais to £271.
Friesian steers sold to £214 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1305.40 and selling to £1683.60 per head for a 920kg to £183.
Fat heifers sold to £1761 for a 740kg Charolais to £238 reaching a top of £256 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2180 for an 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£261) and selling to £291 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin to £2130. Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 575kg Limousin (£292) with a560kg Limousin to £1670 (£298) and a 506kg Limousin to £1500 (£297).
Med weights sold to £1210 for a495kg Limousin (£244) and selling to £279 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1230.
Smaller sorts sold to £900 for a 345kg Charolais.
Heavy heifers sold to £1740 for a 700kg Charolais (£248) and selling to £276 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1660.
Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 570kg Simmental (£280) and a 555kg Charolais to £1550 (£279).
Med weights sold to £1400 for a 490kg Limousin (£285) with a 490kg Limousin to £1390 (£283).
Smaller sorts sold to £1160 for a 395kg Charolais (£293).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1330 for a 520kg Charolais (£256) a 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) and selling to £300 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1020.
Weanling heifers sold to £1170 for a 530kg Aberdeen Angus (£220) and selling to £890 for a 305kg Charolais (£292).
Dairy cows sold to £1810 springers sold to £1760.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £1910 and £1900 twice.
Springers sold to £1680 and £1600.
Young bull calves sold to £470 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £490 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £750 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £650 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Ballygawley producer 690kg Limousin to £272 (£1876.80) Clogher producer 760kg Limousin to £270 (£2052) 800kg Limousin to £266 (£2128) 760kg Limousin to £266 (£2021.60) and 820kg Charolais to £254 (£2082.80) Mountfield producer 890kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£2296.20) 760kg Limousin to £255 (£1938) Clogher producer 710kg Limousin to £256 (£1817.60) Newtownbutler producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £255 (£1861.50) and 690kg Limousin to £243 (£1676.70) Ballygawley producer 680 kg Limousin to £248 (£1686.40) Plumbridge producer 700kg Limousin to £248 (£1736) Keady producer 800kg Shorthorn beef to £245 (£1960) and 700kg Limousin to 3240 (£1680) Newtownbutler producer 700kg Simmental to £243 (£1701) Middletown producer 740kg Charolais to £243 (£1798.20) Beragh producer 1050kg Charolais to £240 (£2520) Ballygawley producer 600kg Charolais to £239 (£1434).
Other quality lots sold from £196 to £236 per 100kg.
Second quality lots sold from £165 to £192 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £176 to £194 for a 640kg (£1241.60).
Plainer lots sold from £116 to £148 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £86 to £112 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Clogher producer 950kg Charolais to £213 (£2023.50) Newtownbutler producer 930kg Charolais to £210 (£1953) Derrylin producer 910kg Limousin to £209 (£1901.90) Fintona producer 910kg Simmental to £202 (£1838.20) Omagh producer 1220kg Saler to £200 (£2440) Augher producer 1150kg Simmental to £200 (£2300) Ederney producer 1000kg Charolais to £194 (£1940) Fintona producer 950kg Simmental to £192 (£1824) Coagh producer 870kg Charolais to £178 (£1548.60) Newtownstewart producer 1030kg Aberdeen Angus to £176 (£1812.80) Fivemiletown producer 1060kg Holstein to £160 (£1696).
Fat steers
720kg Charolais to £271 (£1951.20) 730kg Charolais to £255 (£1761) 650kg Charolais to £249. 810kg Limousin to £247. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £236. 540kg Simmental to £234. 610kg Friesian to £214. (£1305.40) and selling to £1683.60 per head for a 920kg Friesian to £183 540kg Hereford to £208.
Fat heifers
500kg Charolais to £256. 560kg Charolais to £252. 580kg Charolais to £244. 560kg Bar to £242. 550kg Simmental to £240. 740kg Charolais to £238. 520kg Limousin to £236. 600kg Limousin to £230. Aberdeen Angus sold to £222, Herefords sold to £214. Friesians sold to £212, Shorthorns sold to £210, Blonde d’Aquitaines sold to £206, and Belgian Blues sold to £202.
Store bullocks
A much larger entry this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2180 for a 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£261) reaching a height of £291 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin to £2130 with most other quality lots selling from £235 to £281 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 575kg Limousin (£292) 560kg Limousin to £1670 (£298) and a 505kg Limousin to £1500 (£297)
Leading prices: Fermanagh producer 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £2180 (£261) 730kg Limousin to £2130 (£291) 755kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£281) and 735kg Limousin to £2050 (£279) Armagh producer 860kg Limousin to £2100 (£244) 810kg Limousin to £2090 (£258) 810kg Limousin to £2080 (£257) and 820kg Limousin to £2030 (£247) E Little Brookeborough 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£235) 745kg Charolais to £1950 (£261) and 680kg Charolais to £1830 (£269) J Beggs Loughgall 730kg Charolais to £1970 (£270) 720kg Charolais to £1970 (£273) and 695kg Charolais to £1920 (£276) W Millar Letterbreen 755kg Charolais to £1920 (£254) Armagh producer 765kg Limousin to £1910 (£249) D G Newell Portadown 725kg Limousin to £1900 (£262) 740kg Charolais to £1900 (£257) and 745kg Charolais to £1880 (£252) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 730kg Charolais to £1840 (£252) Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 575kg Limousin (£292) £1670 for a 560kg Limousin (£298) 565kg Charolais to £1670 (£295) 560kg Limousin to £1630 (£291) 545kg Limousin to £1610 (£295) 560kg Limousin to £1550 (£277) 555kg Limousin to £1550 (£279) and 535kg Limousin to £1500 (£280 ) for a Co. Antrim producer. P McDonagh Tempo 550kg Charolais to £1570 (£285) and 580kg Limousin to £1490 (£257) I Warrington Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £1530 (£264) 570kg Charolais to £1390 (£244) and 590kg Charolais to £1420 (£240) G Steen Dungannon 515kg Limousin to £1510 (£293) 580kg Charolais to £1490 (£257) 545kg Limousin to £1430 (£262) and 580kg Charolais to £1490 (£257) A Williamson Dungannon 505kg Limousin to £1500 (£297) and 545kg Charolais to £1480 (£271).
Med weight stores 380kg to 500kg
Lisburn producer 495kg Limousin to £1210 (£244) M McCrystal Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) R T Rooney Downpatrick 435kg Limousin to £1170 (£269) 500kg Flecvieh to £1150 (£230) 455kg Limousin to £1130 (£248) 410kg Limousin to £1080 (£263) 420kg Limousin to £1060 (£252) and 380kg Limousin to £1000 (£263) P Dobbs Carrickmore 495kg Limousin to £1160 (£234) and 475kg Limousin to £1090 (£229) Boa Island producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£253) and 385kg Limousin to £1090 (£283) R McKenna Augher 495kg Hereford to £1130 (£228) 485kg Hereford to £1110 (£229) and 445kg Hereford to £1040 (£233) Valerie McCrea Stewartstown 460kg Hereford to £1130 (£239) Dungannon producer 440kg Limousin to £1080 (£245) and 425kg Simmental to £1040 (£244) E McCaffery Tempo 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£251) and J McCarroll Beragh 490kg Hereford to £1070 (£218),
Smaller ones 350kg and under
Ballygawley producer 345kg Charolais to £900 M Allen Dungannon 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 R T Rooney Downpatrick 340kg Limousin to £790, 320kg Limousin to £780 and 350kg Flecvieh to £540.
Store heifers
A large entry in this section sold to a very strong demand with heavy lots selling to £1740 for a 700kg Charolais (£248) and selling to a top of £276 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1660.
Most other lots selling from £236 to £270 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to a high of £280 per 100kg for a 570kg Simmental to £1600 with a 555kg Limousin to £1550.
Leading prices: H Hall Dungannon 700kg Charolais to £1740 (£248) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 645kg Charolais to £1740 (£270) W G Hoey Fivemiletown 635kg Charolais to £1690 (£266) 650kg Charolais to £1640 (£252) 640kg Charolais to £1620 (£253) and 625kg Belgian Blue to £1540 (£246) H McCauley Ballyclare 600kg Charolais to £1600 (£276) Newtownbutler producer 600kg Charolais to £1590 (£265) S R J Menary Ballygawley 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£249) K Johnston Brookeborough 600kg Charolais to £1570 (£261) P Stratton Tempo 655kg Simmental to £1550 (£236) and 610kg Simmental to £1510 (£247) T McConville Portadown 605kg Simmental to £1550 (£256) G Wilson Derrylin 640kg Simmental to £1540 (£240) A and N Gervais Clogher 610kg Limousin to £1540 (£252) J Crawford Augher 625kg Limousin to £1530 (£245) K Farrell Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1520 (£253) Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 570kg Simmental (£280) and 550kg Simmental to £1460 (£265) for J A Henry Fintona. Des Wilson Newtownbutler 555kg Charolais to £1550 (£279) and 580kg Charolais to £1450 (£250) S R J Menary Ballygawley 560kg Limousin to £1530 (£273) Newtownbutler producer 545kg Charolais to £1500 (£275) and 550kg Charolais to £1480 (£269) and M McCaffery Clogher 520kg Limousin to £1420 (£273).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
Lisburn producer 490kg Limousin to £1400 (£285) 490kg Limousin to £1390 (£283) and 445kg Limousin to £1220 (£274) K Johnston Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £1350 (£275) M McCaffery Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1300 (£271) R Law Ballinamallard 450kg Limousin to £1290 (£286) and 475kg Charolais to £1190 (£250) K Farrell Fivemiletown 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) A and N Gervais Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1260 (£265) and 490kg Limousin to £1190 (£243) V McCrystal Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £1260 (£268) J A Johnston Magheraveely 455kg Limousin to £1230 (£270) P McAleer Pomeroy 480kg Charolais to £1210 (£252) and 470kg Charolais to £1120 (£238) J Carroll Omagh 440kg Limousin to £1190 (£270) J Reilly Derrylin 500kg Limousin to £1150 (£230) M Edwards Caledon 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£234) W Hogg Fivemiletown 465kg Charolais to £1150 (£247) K Caldwell Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1130 (£226) and Barrickhill Farms Galbally 460kg Charolais to £1130 (£245).
Smaller ones 400kg and under
V McCrystal Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £1160 (£293) and 360kg Charolais to £960. Barrickhill Farms Galbally 395kg Shorthorn to £1100 (£278) 390kg Charolais to £980, and 390kg Charolais to £900. R T Rooney Downpatrick 400kg Limousin to £1040, 385kg Limousin to £1040, 385kg Limousin to £1010, and 400kg Limousin to £890. Des Wilson Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £990. Kesh producer 385kg Limousin to £960, 370kg Charolais to £950, and 350kg Charolais to £900. M Mullan Augher 390kg Limousin top £960. E McCaffery Tempo 345kg Charolais to £950. P McCaffery Tempo 320kg Charolais to £900, and 335kg Charolais to £870. K McCaffery Tempo 375kg Charolais to £880 and 325kg Charolais to £870.
Weanlings
A strong demand in this section for a larger entry with steers and bulls selling to £1330 for a 520kg Limousin (£256) with a 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) and smaller ones to £300 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1020.
Weanling heifers sold to £1170 for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus (£220) with a 305kg Charolais to £890 (£292) and £282 twice for 305kg Chars to £860.
Sample prices
Steers and bulls
C McDonald Ballygawley 520kg Limousin to £1330 (£256) E Cartwright Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1250 (£252) 435kg Charolais to £1130 (£260) and 400kg Charolais to £1100 (£280) J Boylan Aughnacloy 465kg Limousin to £1200 450kg Charolais to £1140 (£253) 490kg Charolais to £1100 (£224) and 430kg Charolais to £1030 (£239) I Irwin Loughgall 390kg Charolais to £1090 (£279) G Black Ballygawley 495kg Charolais to £1080 (£218) R Smyton Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £1020 (£300) P J Monaghan Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1010 (£252) Kesh producer 355kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£281) J McGovern Letterbreen 375kg Limousin to £990 (£264) T Keys Dromore 430kg Limousin to £990 (£230) and Lack producer 390kg Limousin to £990 (£254).
Weanling heifers
J McMahon Rosslea 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£220) C McDonnell Brookeborough 460kg Charolais to £1120 (£243) 425kg Charolais to £1050 (£247) 370kg Charolais to £930 (£251) and 325kg Charolais to £870 (£267) J P McBride Plumbridge 415kg Limousin to £1070 (£258) 410kg Limousin to £980 (£239) 355kg Charolais to £950 (£267) 340kg Charolais to £930 (£273) 385kg Charolais to £910 (£236) 305kg Charolais to £905 (£292) and 305kg Charolais to £860 (£282) J McDonnell Cooneen 435kg Charolais to £1050 (£247) and 350kg Charolais to £890 (£254) S Foy Fivemiletown 360kg Charolais to £890 (£247) 365kg Charolais to £860 (£235) and 390kg Charolais to £850. J Straghan Keady 385kg Charolais to £890 (£231) J Quigley Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £880 (£244) and A Irwin Fivemiletown 305kg Charolais to £860 (£282).
Dairy cows and heifers
A seasonal turnout this week sold to a top of £1810 for a calved heifer from a Dungannon producer. £1760, £1680 and £1200 twice went to a Dungannon producer for incalf heifers. £1500 and £1210 went to a Co Down producer for Calved Heifers. Derrylin producer £1230 for calved Shorthorn heifer.
Breeding bulls
£1450 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 27.04.20).
Suckler cows and calves
A large entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with a Portadown producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £1910, second calver with bull calf to £1540 and £1440 for second calver with heifer calf. Derrygonnelly producer £1900 for 2011 cow with heifer calf and £1850 for heifer with bull calf. Middletown producer £1900 and £1850 for heifers with bull calves and £1690 for heifer with heifer calf. Ballygawley producer £1830 for heifer with heifer calf and £1730 for second calver with bull calf. Maguiresbridge producer £1720 for heifer with bull calf. Keady producer £1570 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1550 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Newtownbutler producer £1430 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Omagh producer £1410 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1380 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Keady producer £1230 for 09 cow with bull calf and £1100 for 08 cow with bull calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1680, £1600, £1560, and £1330 to a Belcoo producer. Lisbellaw producer £1540. Rosslea producer £1430. Portadown producer £1430 and £1300. Newtownbutler producer £1410 and £1210. Lisbellaw producer £1250 .
Several others sold from £900 to £1180.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good selection on offer this week sold to a steady demand with young bull calves selling to £470 for a Limousin to K Moore AugHereford S Teague Omagh £420 for Limousin M/S S M and B Boyle Ballygawley £420 for Limousin Clogher producer £400 for Charolais P Bogue Fivemiletown £380 for Limousin P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £350 for Charolais B Gilmore Tandragee £345 for Shorthorn beef S Gormley Augher £340 for Simmental and R J and A J Hogg Fivemiletown £335 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
S Teague Omagh £490, £450, and £400 for Limousins. M/S S M and B Boyle Ballygawley £410 for Limousin K Moore Augher £380 for Limousin J McDonagh Brookeborough £340 for Charolais Clogher producer £330, £320, and £315 for Aberdeen Angus and Dungannon producer £310 and £300 for Hereford.
Reared male lumps
N Cosgrove Rosslea £750 for Charolais B Gilbride Maguiresbridge £700 and £570 for Chars and £600 for Limousin M Reynolds Armagh £660 for Limousin S Teague Omagh £645 and £550 for Limousins. Stewartstown producer £625 for Charolais and £620, £595 for Limousins. J McCrystal Ballygawley £605 for Limousin E Monaghan Trillick £600, £580 and £550 for Limousins and £560 for Hereford I Mulligan Augher £520 for Simmental R Milligan Ederney £515 and £475 for Aberdeen Angus and O Owens Sixmilecross £475 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
J J Hanna Trillick £650, £620, £550, and £540 for Charolais R Milligan Ederney £615, £540, £525, £and £465 for Limousins. and £535 for Charolais B McCrystal Omagh £550 and £505 for Aberdeen Angus R Law Ballinamallard £500 for Limousin A Beggan Rosslea £490 for Charolais P Mulligan Newtownbutler £460 for Limousin and O Owens Sixmilecross £455 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.