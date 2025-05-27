Fat bulls selling to £3,500 at Armoy Mart, steers to £2,980
Steers sold to a top price of £2,980, heifers sold to £2,360, fat bulls sold to £3,500 and fat cows to £2,630.
Leading prices
Steers
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 800kgs £2,980, 830kgs £2,800, 650kgs £2,300. David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs £2,390, 590kgs £2,280, 600kgs £2,280, 610kgs £2,270. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 580kgs £2,200. Trevor Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 430kgs £1,600, 500kgs £1,770. Niall McGowan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 350kgs £1,430. William Harpur, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £2,160, 540kgs £2,020, 460kgs £1,760, 500kgs £1,900, 500kgs £1,750. Liam Black, Glenariffe, Limousin, 570kgs £2,150. Gerard Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 230kgs £1,280. Henry McKay, Carnlough, Aberdeen Angus, 3, 400kgs £1,440 each, 350kgs £1,340. E McCorry, Belfast, Limousin, 470kgs £1,800, 480kgs £1,890. Warwick Farms, Kells, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs £1,370, 405kgs £1,550. Terence McGarry, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £1,650, 400kgs £1,590, 400kgs £1,570, 405kgs £1,630, 380kgs £1,440. Paddy McKeown, Martinstown, Friesian, 580kgs £1,830, 490kgs £1,580. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Friesian, 560kgs £1,950, 590kgs £1,930, 600kgs £1,980. John Drummond, Bangor, Shorthorn, 380kgs £1,290, 360kgs £1,330, 370kgs £1,290, 380kgs £1,290, 380kgs £1,260. C Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,500, 400kgs £1,390. Seaview Farms, Portrush, Belgian Blue, 440kgs £1,770, 445kgs £1,770, 370kgs £1,420, 350kgs £1,330, 260kgs £1,150. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Limousin, 380kgs £1,350. Ed Kelly, Randalstown, Friesian, 420kgs £1,600, 430kgs £1,690, 420kgs £1,650, 400kgs £1,540. John Christie, Ballintoy, Charolais, 380kgs £1,530, 500kgs £1,810.
Heifers
E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 620kgs £2,360, 600kgs £2,160. E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 390kgs £1,720, 395kgs £1,720. Peter Barr, Ballymoney, Charolais, 400kgs £1,530. David Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 500kgs £1,900. Seaview Farms, Portrush, Belgian Blue, 260kgs £1,150, 320kgs £1,270, 300kgs £1,250, 320kgs £1,270, 300kgs £1,180, 360kgs £1,350, 290kgs £1,100. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Limousin, 390kgs £1,450, 370kgs £1,370. Liam Kirk, Coleraine, Friesian, 660kgs £2,060. SP McCarry, Loughguile, Holstein, 520kgs £1,580. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, Holstein, 480kgs £1,470, 440kgs £1,390, 520kgs £1,650. John Drummond, Bangor, Shorthorn, 370kgs £1,120, 370kgs £1,120. Gerard Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 250kgs £1,000.
Fat cows/bulls
I Archibald, Coleraine, Hereford bull, 1, 175kgs £3,500. Gabriel Emerson, Cushendall, Belgian Blue, 700kgs £2,630, 630kgs £2,430, 680kgs £1,990. John McLaughlin, The Sheddings, Limousin, 430kgs £1,680, 720kgs £2,230. Rol McKeown, The Braid, Simmental, 670kgs £2,580, 680kgs £2,090, 660kgs £2,150. Paddy McNeill, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 580kgs £1,730. G Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 500kgs £1,280. L Kirk, Coleraine, Friesian, 605kgs £1,730. SP McCarry, Loughguile, Holstein, 570kgs £1,650. David Steele, Glenarm, Fleckvieh, 700kgs £1,680. J Christie, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs £1,590. D Hughes, Martinstown, Friesian, 430kgs £1,190, 370kgs £1,120.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Yard opens 1.30pm to accept stock.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
