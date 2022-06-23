Fat cattle sell to £2148 at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE - Sold to £2148 for a 820kg Lim Cow, £262 per 100kg. Bullocks sold to £271 per 100kg - 760kg £2059 for a Lim. Fr Cows sold to £1404 for a 780kg, £180 per 100kg.
Leading Prices; Crossgar producer Lim Cow 820kg £262 £2148, Ballyhalbert producer Lim Bullock 760kg £271 £2059, Downpatrick producer Char Cows 790kg £245 £1935, 740kg £248 £1835, Lisburn producer Lim Cows 760kg £230 £1748, 710kg £203 £1441, Comber producer Lim Cows 730kg £230 £1680, 750kg £222 £1665, 680kg £220 £1496, 670kg £218 £1460, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cows 700kg £234 £1638, 710kg £234 £1661, 610kg £216 £1317, Crossgar producer Char Cow 840kg £1192 £1612, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cows 720kg £222 £1598, 700kg £220 £1540, Downpatrick producer Char Cows 680kg £234 £1591, 680kg £230 £1564, Downpatrick producer Lim Cows 860kg £183 £1573, 650kg £200 £1300, Castlewellan producer Char Cows 760kg £202 £1535, 760kg £190 £1444, Ballygowan producer Lim Cow 610kg £250 £1525, Saintfield producer AA Cow 790kg £192 £1516, Kircubbin producer Lim Cows 640kg £225 £1440, 680kg £208 £1414, 640kg £209 £1337, Ballynahinch producer Fr Cows 780kg £180 £1404, 720kg £183 £1317, 680kg £188 £1278, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 730kg £175 £1277, 620kg £178 £1103, 610kg £173 £1055, Comber producer Fr Cows 730kg £162 £1182, 620kg £175 £1085, 610kg £169 £1030.
BULLOCKS; sold to £1810 for a 740kg Char (245)
Leading Prices; Comber producer Chars 740kg £1810, 680kg £1700, 700kg £1670, 620kg £1640, 600kg £1560, 600kg £1550, 600kg £1440, Ballygowan producer Daq 600kg £1580, Downpatrick producer Lims & AAs 550kg £1550, 550kg £1460, 560kg £1460, 570kg £1460, 550kg £1430, 520kg £1410, 500kg £1400, 460kg £1300, 440kg £1200, Ballygowan producer AAs 600kg £1530, 590kg £1400, 570kg £1360, 460kg £1170, Ardglass producer AAs 630kg £1480, 500kg £1370, 490kg £1280, 520kg £1270, 500kg £1210, 440kg £1190, Newtownards producer Sims & Hers 570kg £1430, 630kg £1410, 530kg £1310, 500kg £1250, 500kg £1230, Hillsborough producer Shs 520kg £1330, 490kg £1160, 490kg £1150, 500kg £1150, 460kg £1100.
HEIFERS; sold to £1520 for a 600kg Char (255)
Leading Prices; 600kg £1520, 530kg £1450, 500kg £1400, 500kg £1360, 480kg £1280, 460kg £1230, 450kg £1140, Ballynahinch producer Lims 550kg £1510, 500kg £1360, Downpatrick producer Lims 550kg £1360, 410kg £1140, 430kg £1130, 420kg £1060, Ardglass producer AAs 520kg £1240, 490kg £1200, 440kg £1100, 450kg £1000, Portaferry producer Chars 420kg 31200, 440kg £1080, 420kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Chars 440kg £1070, 420kg £1060, 400kg £1040.
DROPPED CALVES; sold to £360 for a AA Bull.