Fat cattle selling £2086 for a 770kg Limousin heifer at Saintfield Mart
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to an excellent trade for all types.
More cattle required to meet demands.
Fat cattle: Sold to £2086 for a 770kg Limousin heifer, £271 per 100kg.
Another heifer from the same pen reached £284 per 100kg, 730kg £2074.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousin heifers 770kg £271 £2086, 730kg £284 £2074, 680kg £283 £1925, Portavogie producer Limousin bullock 800kg £250 £2000, Newtownards producer Limousin bullocks 730kg £270 £1971, 680kg £272 £1850, Limousin cow 690kg £232 £1600, Newtownards producer Limousin bullock 760kg £259 £1968, Hillsborough producer Charolais bullocks 720kg £270 £1944, 660kg £276 £1821, Charolais heifer 680kg £268 £1822, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 840kg £225 £1890, 790kg £232 £1832, 760kg £220 £1672,Saintfield producer Charolais bull 950kg £194 £1843, Saintfield producer Hereford cow 880kg £209 £1839, Comber producer bullocks Belgian Blue 690kg £259 £1787, Limousin 700kg £244 £1708, Aberdeen Angus 710kg £231 £1640, Charolais heifer 640kg £259 £1657, Ballygowan producer Charolais bull 840kg £210 £1764, Downpatrick producer heifers Charolais 640kg £274 £1753, Limousin 600kg £264 £1585, Aberdeen Angus 620kg £255 £1581, Portaferry producer Limousin cow 750kg £233 £1747, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 720kg £236 £1699, Crumlin producer Charolais cow 710kg £218 £1547, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 780kg £179 £1396, Downpatrick producer Montbeliarde cows 690kg £198 £1366, 670kg £194 £1300, Friesian cows 720kg £180 £1296, 670kg £169 £1132, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 710kg £184 £1306, 660kg £174 £1148, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 700kg £167 £1170, 640kg £170 £1088, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 690kg £164 £1131, 640kg £165 £1056, 670kg £152 £1018 and Crossgar producer Friesian cow 630kg £161 £1014.
Bullocks: Sold to £1870 for a 650kg Simmental (288ppk). Another bullock from the same pen reached £3.11 per a kg, 540kg £1680 for a Charolais.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer 650kg £1870, 670kg £1740, 650kg £1700, 540kg £1680, 560kg £1680, 630kg £1670, 600kg £1600, 520kg £1580, 550kg £1580, 550kg £1560, 600kg £1500, 500kg £1400, 530kg £1400, Downpatrick producer Charolais 540kg £1610, 500kg £1520, 480kg £1485, 470kg £1440, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1580, 600kg £1500, 530kg £1390, 500kg £1350, 500kg £1330, Newtownards producer Limousins/Simmentals 550kg £1585, 530kg £1540, 530kg £1520, 500kg £1485, 500kg £1460, Lisburn producer Limousins 500kg £1510, 470kg £1440, 470kg £1420, Comber producer Charolais 460kg £1470, 470kg £1460, 440kg £1410, 440kg £1400, Downpatrick producer Limousins 460kg £1320, 410kg £1255.
Heifers: Sold to £1570 for a 530kg Charolais (297ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais 530kg £1570, 550kg £1540, 540kg £1460, 510kg £1400, 510kg £1385, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 500kg £1440, Lisburn producer Limousins 500kg £1430, 520kg £1410, Newtownards producer Limousins/Simmentals 520kg £1395, 500kg £1390, 500kg £1375, 480kg £1300, 480kg £1290, Comber producer Charolais 490kg £1370, 470kg £1260, 440kg £1245, Saintfield producer Limousins 420kg £1235, 400kg £1200, 370kg £1100 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 400kg £1210, 430kg £1200, 360kg £1050.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1460 for a 480kg Limousin (305ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 480kg £1460, 390kg £1050, 350kg £1040, 340kg £980, Lisburn producer Limousin heifers 370kg £1110, 340kg £1080, 300kg £930, Dungannon producer Charolais bullocks 310kg £1080, 300kg £1060, 310kg £1060, 300kg £1050 and Hillsborough producer Limousin bullocks 320kg £1080, 340kg £1060, 300kg £1020, 300kg £1000, 320kg £1000.
Dropped calves: Sold to £380 for a Limousin bull and £310 for a Simmental heifer.