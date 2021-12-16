Fat cattle selling to £1485 at Saintfield
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a strong demand for all stock.
Fat cattle: Sold to £1485 for a 790kg Limousin cow, £188 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 790kg £188 £1485, 700kg £185 £1295, 630kg £196 £1235, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 740kg £195 £1443, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 860kg £162 £1393, Saintfield producer Sim cows 810kg £157 £1271, 780kg £160 £1248, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 830kg £149 £1236, Saintfield producer Hereford cow 680kg £177 £1203, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 840kg £139 £1167, 760kg £137 £1041, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus cow 800kg £143 £1144, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 690kg £160 £1104, 610kg £177 £1080, 660kg £162 £1070 and Newtownards producer Friesian cows 720kg £139 £1000, 710kg £130 £923.
Bullocks: Sold to £1400 for a 630kg Aberdeen Angus (223).
Leading prices: Ardglass producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1400, 590kg £1230, 550kg £1180, 570kg £1150, 500kg £1110, 510kg £1110, 520kg £1110, 530kg £1100, 470kg £1000, Belted Galloways 460kg £940, 440kg £900, 400kg £895, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg £1260, 550kg £1190, 530kg £1140, 520kg £1030, 490kg £1020, 500kg £1000 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 440kg £1110, 400kg £1060, 420kg £1030, 370kg £1000, 360kg £980, 310kg £915, 330kg £885, 290kg £885, 290kg £860, 300kg £860.
Heifers: Sold to £1350 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg £1350, 660kg £1260, 650kg £1200, 600kg £1190, 650kg £1190, 620kg £1180, 550kg £1160, 560kg £1140, 570kg £1140, 540kg £1080, 560kg £1060, 580kg £1060, Crossgar producer St 600kg £1240, 520kg £1180, 540kg £1180, Downpatrick producer Limousin 550kg £1200, Ballynahinch producer Herefords 540kg £1130, 500kg £1070 and Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 470kg £1080, 470kg £1070, 450kg £1000, 400kg £950.
Dropped calves: Sold to £370 for a Limousin bull and £330 for a Limousin heifer.