Fat cattle selling to £1619 at Saintfield

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer £360, Aberdeen Angus bulls £330, £320, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bull £360, Killinchy producer Charolais heifer £340, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £325, £310, £305, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £320, £290 and Crossgar producer Limousin bulls £305, £300 twice, £295, Limousin heifers £300, £290, £280.

Dropped calves: Sold to a strong demand of £360 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer and £360 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Heifers; sold to £1340 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (204).

Bullocks: Sold to £1300 for a 600kg Hereford (216).

Friesian cows sold to £1145 for a 690kg, £166 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1440 for a 750kg Limousin, £192 per 100kg.

Bulls sold to £1545 for a 1120kg Aberdeen Angus , £138 per 100kg.

Fat cattle: Sold to £1619 for a 890kg Hereford bullock, £182 per 100kg.