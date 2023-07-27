Fat cattle selling to £1733 for a 1070kg Aberdeen Angus bull at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 70 sold to £1733 for a 1070kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £162 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1702 for a 740kg Charolais, £230 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1070kg £162 £1733, Comber producer Limousin cow 740kg £230 £1702, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cows 810kg £209 £1692, 700kg £214 £1498, 710kg £205 £1455, 640kg £218 £1395, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 800kg £211 £1688, 710kg £232 £1647, Newtownards producer Charolais cow 750kg £222 £1665, Kircubbin producer Limousin cows 660kg £244 £1610, 640kg £241 £1542, Dromore producer Friesian cow 690kg £182 £1255, Gilford producer Friesian cows 730kg £170 £1241, 700kg £171 £1197 and Crossgar producer Friesian cow 780kg £153 £1193.
Advertisement
Advertisement
bullocks: 85 sold to a £1900 for a 720kg Charolais (265ppk).
Leading prices: Comber producer Charolais 720kg £1900, 730kg £1890, 730kg £1700, Speckled Park 580kg £1300, Newtownhamilton producer Charolais 550kg £1650, 510kg £1500, Comber producer Charolais 550kg £1650, 490kg £1580, 460kg £1500, 440kg £1410, 440kg £1380, Newtownards producer Charolais 470kg £1570, 500kg £1550, 450kg £1500, 450kg £1470, 440kg £1450, 460kg £1450, 430kg £1400, Downpatrick producer Charolais 570kg £1500, Banbridge producer Charolais 380kg £1450, 410kg £1370, 400kg £1350, 400kg £1270, 370kg £1230, 370kg £1190, 360kg £1160, Downpatrick producer Charolais 490kg £1430, 460kg £1330, 470kg £1330, 470kg £1320, 430kg £1290, 420kg £1270, 430kg £1260, 440kg £1250, 430kg £1240, 450kg £1240, 430kg £1235, 400kg £1210, 400kg £1200, Downpatrick producer Charolais 410kg £1390, 380kg £1250, 360kg £1230 and Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1370, 470kg £1330, 460kg £1300, 450kg £1250.
Heifers: Sold to £1440 for a 500kg Charolais (288ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais/Limousins 500kg £1440, 500kg £1420, 470kg £1400, 480kg £1380, 500kg £1340, Kircubbin producer Simmentals 500kg £1400, 470kg £1310, 450kg £1285, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1380, 460kg £1260, 440kg £1200, 400kg £1140, 390kg £1090, Portaferry producer Charolais 500kg £1450, 500kg £1390, 470kg £1340, 500kg £1330, 550kg £1330, Downpatrick producer Charolais 570kg £1355, 570kg £1340 and Ballygowan producer Charolais/Simmentals 440kg £1210, 450kg £1200, 460kg £1200, 400kg £1180, 370kg £1100, 370kg £1085, 350kg £1060, 330kg £1000.
Suckled calves: 70 sold to £1340 for a 380kg Charolais bullock calf (353ppk).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1340, 380kg £1310, 390kg £1300, Dromore producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1300, 390kg £1300, 330kg £1180, 320kg £1100, 300kg £1095, Newtownards producer Simmental bullocks 400kg £1300, 380kg £1230, 380kg £1190, 350kg £1130, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 400kg £1260, 380kg £1200, 380kg £1180 and Killinchy producer Charolais bullocks 300kg £1170, 300kg £1150, 280kg £1070.
Dropped calves: 55 sold to £580 for a Hereford bull and £360 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Hereford bulls £580, £430, Ballygowan producer Hereford bull £450, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue heifer £360, Belgian Blue bull £300, Comber producer Belgian Blue bull £360, Limousin heifers £320 twice, £295, Friesian bulls £100, £70, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £350, £330, £305, Ballygowan producer Limousin heifer £325, Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £305, Ballygowan producer Hereford bulls £300 twice, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull £300, Friesian bull £100, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £295, £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer £275 and Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £280, £265.