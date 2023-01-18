Fat cattle selling to £1763 for a 820kg Charolais cow at Saintfield
Seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday's sale due to snowy conditions.
All types of cattle sold to an excellent demand.
Fat cattle: Sold to £1763 for a 820kg Charolais cow, £215 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais cows 820kg £215 £1763, 750kg £230 £1725, Charolais heifer 610kg £261 £1592, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 790kg £220 £1737, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cow 740kg £228 £1687, Gilford producer Simmental cow 780kg £208 £1622, Friesian cows 800kg £168 £1344, 730kg £164 £1198, Comber producer Hereford heifer 680kg £236 £1604, Hereford cow 790kg £188 £1485, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue cows 750kg £212 £1590, Aberdeen Angus 710kg £195 £1385, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow 680kg £220 £1496, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 730kg £200 £1460, 700kg £200 £1400, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 780kg £168 £1310, 740kg £170 £1258, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 760kg £155 £1178, 710kg £158 £1121 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 680kg £152 £1033.
Bullocks: Sold to £1475 for a 520kg Limousin (283).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin 530kg £1475, Downpatrick producer Charolais 470kg £1300, 450kg £1280, 450kg £1260, 440kg £1220, Saintfield producer Herefords 480kg £1230, 470kg £1190, 440kg £1140, 400kg £1040 and Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1070, 400kg £1040, 400kg £1000.
Advertisement
Heifers: Sold to £1450 for a 500kg Limousin (290).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousins 500kg £1450, 480kg £1250, 500kg £1250, 500kg £1230, 450kg £1200, 460kg £1200, 440kg £1180, 420kg £1080, Saintfield producer Limousins 500kg £1345, 470kg £1310, Comber producer Charolais 460kg £1270, 440kg £1140, 420kg £1080 and Carryduff producer Limousins 430kg £1140, 400kg £1100, 370kg £1030, 320kg £965.
Advertisement
Dropped calves: Sold to £310 for a Belgian Blue bull.