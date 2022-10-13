Fat cattle selling to £1875 at Saintfield
Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale sold to an excellent demand for all types with a 100% clearance.
Fat cattle: 85 fats sold to £1875 for a 750kg Limousin bullock, £250 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1731 for a 740kg Limousin, £234 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer bullocks Limousin 750kg £250 £1875, Charolais 650kg £260 £1690, 660kg £255 £1683, 640kg £260 £1664, 650kg £254 £1651, 650kg £250 £1625, 640kg £244 £1561, Ballygowan producer cows Limousins 740kg £234 £1731, 690kg £222 £1531, 820kg £182 £1492, 760kg £188 £1428, 750kg £186 £1395, 720kg £161 £1159, 650kg £161 £1046, Moneyrea producer Shorthorn beef bullock 740kg £230 £1702, Aberdeen Angus cow 620kg £176 £1091, Ballynahinch producer cows Belgian Blue 880kg £184 £1619, Blonde d'Aquitaine 760kg £208 £1580, Limousins 710kg £204 £1448, 690kg £201 £1386, Ballygowan producer cows Simmental 810kg £189 £1530, Montbeliarde 690kg £163 £1124, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue cow 680kg £220 £1496, Lisburn producer Hereford bullock 700kg £208 £1456, Holstein cows 870kg £158 £1374, 630kg £161 £1014, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 690kg £200 £1380, Montbeliarde cow 680kg £165 £1122, Gilnahirk producer cows Friesians 770kg £170 £1309, 710kg £174 £1235, 700kg £172 £1204, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 610kg £198 £1207, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 830kg £145 £1203, 800kg £131 £1048, 690kg £142 £979 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 700kg £164 £1148.
Most Popular
Bullocks: 135 sold to a flying trade of £1600 for a 570kg Charolais - £2.81 per a kg.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 570kg £1600, 530kg £1520, 530kg £1480, 520kg £1450, 530kg £1450, 540kg £1450, 530kg £1400, 500kg £1370, 510kg £1370, 500kg £1360, 510kg 1360, 500kg £1350, Craigavon producer Charolais 570kg £1510, 580kg £1470, 540kg £1420, 540kg £1400, 560kg £1390, 520kg £1360, 540kg £1360, 500kg £1250, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1400, 560kg £1380, 550kg £1360, 560kg £1300, 580kg £1300, 590kg £1300, 570kg £1260, Greyabbey producer Limousins 550kg £1380, 540kg £1360, 500kg £1300, 460kg £1150, Ballygowan producer Charolais 470kg £1250, 490kg £1250, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 530kg £1250, 500kg £1200, 500kg £1150, Crossgar producer Charolais 460kg £1240, 460kg £1230, 530kg £1210, 490kg £1200, 450kg £1190, 440kg £1180, 460kg £1170, 450kg £1150, 400kg £1140, 420kg £1140, Ballygown producer Herefords 560kg £1200, 470kg £1190, 530kg £1190, 550kg £1170, 550kg £1160, 510kg £1150, 500kg £1140 and Comber producer Limousins 400kg £1130, 430kg £1100, Crossgar producer Charolais 430kg £1110, 410kg £1100, 430kg £1100, 410kg £1090, 420kg £1080, 400kg £1070, 390kg £1030, 390kg £1000.
Heifers: 80 sold to £1460 for a 620kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 620kg £1460, 630kg £1440, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1400, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 600kg £1305, 500kg £1170, Ballygowan producer Herefords 510kg £1240, 480kg £1025, Greyabbey producer Limousins 480kg £1180, 400kg £1000, 440kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Herefords 500kg £1140, 510kg £1090, 500kg £1060, 490kg £1040, 500kg £1040, 510kg £1040, 460kg £1030, 420kg £1000, 450kg £1000, Ballygowan producer Simmentals 460kg £1130, 400kg £1040, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 500kg £1120, 420kg £1100, 460kg £1100, 440kg £1060, 450kg £1040, 420kg £1030, 420kg £1000, 440kg £1000, 420kg £980.
Advertisement
Suckled calves: 65 sold to £1200 for a 380kg Charolais bullock calf (315).
Leading prices: Ballygown producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1200, 400kg £1185, 380kg £1170, 360kg £1080, 330kg £1030, Charolais heifers 400kg £1150, 320kg £965, 320kg £950, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1190, 360kg £1085, 360kg £1075, 360kg £1050, 330kg £1000, Limousin heifer 370kg £1090, Hillsborough producer Simmental bulls 400kg £1190, 400kg £1175, 380kg £1140, 380kg £1090, 350kg £1075, Simmental heifers 390kg £1110, 330kg £1010, 320kg £970, Killyleagh producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1070, 400kg £1050, 360kg £1000, 380kg £1000, Crossgar producer Charolais bullocks 320kg £1000, 310kg £960, 310kg £950, 300kg £935, 290kg £890, Charolais heifers 300kg £905,300kg £880 and Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 340kg £1000, 360kg £1000, 300kg £920, 270kg £850, Limousin heifers 310kg £935, 290kg £910, 300kg £900, 280kg £845, 280kg £830.
Dropped calves: Sold to £500 for a Limousin bull.