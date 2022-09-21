Fat cattle selling to £1897 at Saintfield
Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale which sold to a flying trade for all types, resulting in 100% clearance.
Fat cattle: 110 fats sold to £1897 for a 1020kg Charolais bull, £186 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1887 for a 850kg Charolais, £222 per 100kg.
Bullocks sold to £1879 for a 870kg Aberdeen Angus, £216 per 100kg.
Most Popular
Leading prices: Glenavy producer Charolais bull 1020kg £186 £1897, Scarva producer Charolais cow 850kg £222 £1887, Crossgar producer bullocks Aberdeen Angus 870kg £216 £1879, 820kg £228 £1869, 760kg £223 £1694, Friesian 780kg £208 £1622, Saintfield producer Friesian bull 1000kg £164 £1640, Friesian cows 670kg £193 £1293, 700kg £160 £1120, Lisburn producer Charolais cow 870kg £182 £1583, Downpatrick producer bullocks Montbeliardes 680kg £227 £1543, 700kg £220 £1540, 640kg £212 £1356, 640kg £208 £1331, 600kg £214 £1284, Comber producer Heifers Aberdeen Angus 720kg £211 £1519, Hereford 650kg £211 £1371, Shorthorn beef 660kg £202 £1333, BB 640kg £207 £1324, Kircubbin producer Charolais cow 750kg £200 £1500, Ballynahinch producer bullocks Herefords 670kg £218 £1460, 660kg £219 £1445, Ballynahinch producer bullocks Limousins 640kg £224 £1433, 630kg £217 £1367, 630kg £216 £1360, 600kg £218 £1308, 630kg £206 £1297, 590kg £219 £1292, 600kg £210 £1260, 590kg £213 £1256, 550kg £218 £1199, 530kg £216 £1144, Comber producer Fr cows 760kg £177 £1345, 730kg £178 £1299, 720Kg £168 £1209, Dromara producer cow Lim 600kg £202 £1212 and Dromara producer Friesian cows 710kg £162 £1150, 700kg £159 £1113, 670kg £165 £1105, 630kg £172 £1083.
Bullocks: 125 quality bullocks sold to a sky high prices, topping at £1510 for a 460kg Charolais - £3.30 per a kg.
Special entry of 15 top quality Charolais bullocks 550kg for next Wednesday 28th September.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 460kg £1510, 460kg £1430, 470kg £1390, 440kg £1370, 460kg £1350, 480kg £1350, 420kg £1340, 450kg £1340, 450kg £1330, 460kg £1310, 430kg £1300, 400kg £1290, 410kg £1290, 420kg £1290, 430kg £1270, 450kg £1270, 440kg £1260, 430kg £1230, 450kg £1230, 440kg £1200, 420kg £1170, 370kg £1160, 370kg £1140, 410kg £1140, 380kg £1130, 380kg £1110, 390kg £1090, 370kg £1080, Clough producer Limousins 540kg £1490, 500kg £1470, 490kg £1440, 470kg £1340, 450kg £1310, 440kg £1200, Ballynahinch producer Simmentals 570kg £1470, 500kg £1400, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 540kg £1440, Castlewellan producer Simmentals 480kg £1460, 450kg £1380, Lisburn producer Limousins 460kg £1360, 470kg £1330, 450kg £1300, 440kg £1270, 450kg £1240, 440kg £1200, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1300, 510kg £1290, 530kg £1290, 500kg £1270 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1190, 440kg £1180, 440kg £1160, 400kg £1140.
Heifers: 90 sold to £1700 for a 700kg Limousin.
Leading Prices; Ballynahinch producer Limousin 700kg £1700, Downpatrick producer Charolais 540kg £1430, 510kg £1370, 500kg £1340, 470kg £1270, Lisburn producer Limousins 520kg £1400, 460kg £1240, Newtownards producer BBs 530kg £1395, 520kg £1345, 500kg £1340, 500kg £1320, 500kg £1305, 480kg £1275, 480kg £1250, Saintfield producer Charolais 440kg £1245, 420kg £1170, 400kg £1130, 400kg £1110, Newtownards producer Limousins 470kg £1240, 440kg £1185, 440kg £1170, 410kg £1140, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1220, 450kg £1195, 450kg £1160, 410kg £1080 and Downpatrick producer Simmentals 430kg £1115, 410kg £1080, 390kg £1045, 370kg £1005.
Suckled calves: 90 sold to £1290 for a 450kg Limousin bullock calf.
First suckled calf sale Friday 30th September.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 450kg £1290, 410kg £1250, 410kg £1190, 420kg £1190, 420kg £1180, 390kg £1060, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1090, 340kg £1040, 290kg £940, Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1055, 340kg £1035, 330kg £990, 300kg £915, Charolais heifers 320kg £985, 320kg £970, 290kg £875 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 340kg £1050, 340kg £1035, 320kg £970, 290kg £900, Limousin heifers 350kg £985, 330kg £980.
Dropped calves: Sold to £380 for a Limousin bull and £330 for a Limousin heifer.
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin bulls £380, £340, £310, Limousin heifer £330, Aberdeen Angus heifers £280, £265, Banbridge producer Hereford bulls £330, £325, £300, £290, Hereford heifers £300, £290, £270, Friesian bulls £190, £170, £160, £125, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £310, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £260, Friesian bulls £140, £120, £90 and Saintfield producer Limousin bull £300, Limousin heifers £290, £275.