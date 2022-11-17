Fat cattle selling to £1922 for 760kg at Saintfield Mart
Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale sold to an excellent demand with a lot of quality sorts on offer.
Fat cattle: sold to £1922 for a 760kg Limousin bullock, £253 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 760kg £253 £1922, 660kg £250 £1650, Ballynahinch producer Hereford bullocks 720kg £224 £1612, 720kg £216 £1555, Ballynahinch producer Simmental bullocks 700kg £223 £1561, 630kg £234 £1475, 630kg £220 £1386, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 690kg £199 £1373, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 770kg £174 £1339, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cows 760kg £171 £1299, 520kg £207 £1076, Downpatrick producer Friesian bull 580kg £214 £1252, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 670kg £181 £1212 and Clough producer Friesian cows 660kg £164 £1082, 700kg £150 £1050, 680kg £148 £1006.
Bullocks: sold to £1530 for a 690kg Charolais
Leading prices: Dromore producer Charolais 690kg £1530, 630kg £1430, 600kg £1350, 570kg £1340, 600kg £1340, 570kg £1290, 500kg £1255, 520kg £1170, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus 680kg £1470, 650kg £1450, 670kg £1450, 600kg £1380, 630kg £1380, 600kg £1210, 530kg £1185, Lisburn producer Charolais 540kg £1400, 520kg £1400, 550kg £1380, 550kg £1340, 520kg £1330, 500kg £1300, 470kg £1290, 500kg £1290, 500kg £1260, 490kg £1230, 450kg £1140, Greyabbey producer Belgian Blues 600kg £1190, 500kg £1140, Holsteins 570kg £1135, 560kg £1120, 550kg £1020, 510kg £1000 and Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1170, 500kg £1120.
Heifers: Sold to £1170 for a 490kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1170, 460kg £1125, 450kg £1080, 440kg £1000.
Dropped calves: Sold to £430 for a Limousin bull and £320 for a Limousin heifer.