Fat cattle selling to £1951 for a 820kg Simmental cow at Saintfield
Seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday's sale sold to an excellent demand for all types.
Fat cattle: Sold to £1951 for a 820kg Simmental cow, £238 per 100kg.
Leading prices; Downpatrick producer Simmental cow 820kg £238 £1951, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 800kg £218 £1744, Comber producer Charolais cow 780kg £215 £1677, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue cow 720kg £228 £1641, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue cows 680kg £222 £1509, 600kg £230 £1380, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 760kg £192 £1459, 730kg £184 £1343, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 810kg £170 £1377, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus cow 720kg £188 £1353, Toye producer Simmental cow 740kg £179 £1324, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 780kg £168 £1310, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cows 710kg £171 £1215, 570kg £210 £1197, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 740kg £154 £1139, 670kg £165 £1105, 620kg £148 £917 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 710kg £150 £1065, 690kg £141 £972.
bullocks: Sold to £1920 for a 720kg Limousin (267)
Leading prices: Killinchy producer Limousins 720kg £1920, 570kg £1400, Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1400, 550kg £1380, 530kg £1340, Crossgar producer Charolais 620kg £1700, 510kg £1450, 450kg £1300, Ballynahinch producer Hereford 560kg £1460, Comber producer Charolais 520kg £1430, 470kg £1310, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1410, 520kg £1290, 520kg £1260, 490kg £1220, Carryduff producer Limousin 480kg £1290, Portaferry producer Limousins 460kg £1220, 400kg £1090 and Saintfield producer Herefords 480kg £1130, 460kg £1060.
Heifers: Sold to £1340 for a 560kg Hereford
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Herefords 560kg £1340, 470kg £1160, Crossgar producer Herefords 500kg £1160, 440kg £1000, Crossgar producer Limousin 400kg £1100.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1130 for a 390kg Belgian Blue bullock
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Belgian Blue bullocks 390kg £1130, 370kg £1000, Charolais bullocks 330kg £1000, 360kg £980, 300kg £970, 300kg £960, 310kg £960, Charolais heifer 280kg £880 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1100, 400kg £1090, 360kg £1045, 370kg £1040, 340kg £995, Limousin heifers 350kg £980, 310kg £900, 310kg £885.
Dropped calves: Sold to £465 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine and £390 for a Limousin heifer.