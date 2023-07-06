Fat cattle selling to £1976 for a 760kg Belgian Blue bull at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £1976 for a 760kg Belgian Blue bull, £260 per 100kg.
Cow sold to £1936 for a 880kg Blonde d'Aquitaine, £220 per 100kg.
Lighter cows sold to £1881 for a 640kg Limousin, £294 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Belgian Blue bull 760kg £260 £1976, Shorthorn cow860kg £194 £1668, Aberdeen Angus cow 860kg £188 £1616, Dromara producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 880kg £220 £1936, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bull 990kg £197 £1950, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cows 770kg £245 £1886, 730kg £238 £1737, Bangor producer Limousin cow 640kg £294 £1881, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 840kg £216 £1814, Crossgar producer Stabiliser bullock 700kg £251 £1757, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 800kg £211 £1688, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 640kg £256 £1638, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 860kg £188 £1616, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 710kg £176 £1250, 700kg £165 £1155, 660kg £168 £1108, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 700kg £174 £1218 and Comber producer Friesian cow 640kg £183 £1171.
Bullocks; 120 sold to £1680 for a 580kg Charolais (290ppk).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 580kg £1680, 530kg £1485, Lisburn producer Charolais 540kg £1670, 550kg £1640, 550kg £1610, 510kg £1550, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1610, 500kg £1600, 500kg £1580, 470kg £1500, 450kg £1400, Newtownards producer Simmentals 540kg £1600, 490kg £1550, 480kg £1540, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blue/Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1540, 560kg £1450, Lisburn producer Simmental/Limousins 550kg £1510, 520kg £1500, 500kg £1440, 500kg £1440, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1380, 420kg £1320, 400kg £1250 and Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1360, 460kg £1340, 440kg £1270.
Heifers: Sold to £1240 for a 380kg Charolais (327ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 380kg £1240, Comber producer Limousins 440kg £1240, 400kg £1200, 360kg £1120 and Saintfield producer Simmentals 400kg £1150, 360kg £1090.
Suckled calves: Sold to a flying trade of £1410 for a 350kg Limousin (402ppk).
Leading prices: Dromore producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1410, 380kg £1400, 340kg £1260, Downpatrick producer Charolais/Limousin bullocks 400kg £1400, 350kg £1320, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1370, 370kg £1320, 340kg £1300, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1380, 390kg £1310, Dromara producer Limousin bullock 380kg £1350, Newtownards producer Charolais bulls 340kg £1340, 360kg £1260, 330kg £1190, Crumlin producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1370, 360kg £1325, 340kg £1180 and Downpatrick producer Simmental bullocks 390kg £1270, 390kg £1250, 330kg £1160, 320kg £1160.
Dropped calves: 80 drops sold to £350 for a Limousin bull.
Leading prices: Moira producer Limousin bull £350, Comber producer Limousin bulls £330, £300, Limousin heifer £320, Downpatrick producer Limousin heifer £400, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bull £330, Kircubbin producer Shorthorn beef bull £310, Friesian bulls £185 twice, £170, Ballygowan producer Hereford bull £310 and Lisburn producer Montbeliarde heifers £300, £285.