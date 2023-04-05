Fat cattle selling to £1999 and cows to £1983 at Saintfield Mart
Excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to a sharp trade.
Fat cattle: 125 fats sold to £1999 for a 990kg Limousin bull, £202 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1983 for a 940kg Saler, £211 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Friesian cows sold to £1592 for a 870kg, £185 per 100kg.
Other Friesian cows sold to £204 per 100kg, 690kg £204 £1407.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin bull 990kg £202 £1999, Crossgar producer Saler cow 940kg £211 £1983, Limousin cow 760kg £240 £1824, Carryduff producer Charolais cows 870kg £220 £1914, 770kg £220 £1695, 770kg £213 £1640, 780kg £205 £1599, Downpatrick producer Simmental bullocks 620kg £288£1785, 590kg £292 £1722, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 700kg £240 £1680, 690kg£243 £1676, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 760kg £215 £1634, 620kg £258 £1599, 670kg £238 £1594, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 650kg £248 £1612, 720kg £223 £1605, 750kg£208 £1560, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 770kg £209 £1609, 780kg £205 £1599 670kg £236 £1581, 670kg £236 £1581, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 870kg £183 £1592, 730kg £187 £1365, Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 800kg £195 £1560, 740kg £183 £1354, 690kg £204 £1407, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 760kg £190 £1444, Crumlin producer Friesian cows 730kg £186 £1357, 750kg £175 £1312, 680kg £190 £1292, Castlewellan producer Friesian cows 730kg £170 £1241, 650kg £190 £1235, 670kg £168 £1125 and Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 650kg £170 £1105, 590kg £183 £1073.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bullocks: 120 sold to £1900 for a 700kg Charolais (272ppk).
Leading prices: Dromore producer Charolais 700kg £1900, 650kg £1650, 570kg £1640, 650kg £1640, 600kg £1540, 600kg £1490, 600kg £1480, 520kg £1470, 500kg £1390, Comber producer Charolais 600kg £1750, 620kg £1730, 570kg £1600, 600kg £1600, 550kg £1470, Hillsborough producer Herefords 620kg £1550, 600kg £1470, 600kg £1440, 520kg £1300, 530kg £1290, Dromara producer Shorthorns 600kg £1520, 570kg £1420 and Downpatrick producer 460kg £1440, 450kg £1410, 400kg £1270.
Heifers: 90 sold to £1520 for a 500kg Charolais (305ppk).
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 500kg £1520, 500kg £1480, Hillsborough producer Charolais 550kg £1520, 520kg £1460, 460kg £1320, Carryduff producer Limousins 600kg £1500, 470kg £1180, 450kg £1150, Ballygowan producer Limousins 500kg £1290, 470kg £1210, Lisburn producer Charolais 460kg £1180, 440kg £1175, 430kg £1150 and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1160, 450kg £1150, 420kg £1120, 400kg £1100.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suckled calves: 140 sold to £1490 for a 460kg Charolais bullock (324ppk) other bullock calves from the same pen sold to £3.73p per a kg - 370kg £1380.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais and Limousin bullocks 460kg £1490, 370kg £1380, 370kg £1370, 350kg £1300, 350kg £1270, 350kg £1240, 380kg £1190, 390kg £1190, 320kg £1110, 300kg £1010, 290kg £980 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1340, 370kg £1220, 360kg £1080, 300kg £1030.
Dropped calves: Sold to £345 for a Limousin bull and £310 for a Hereford heifer.