Fat cattle selling to £2011 and bullocks to £1450 at Saintfield
Good show of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to an excellent demand for all sorts.
More required to meet demands.
Fat cattle; Sold to £2011 for a 890kg Simmental cow, £226 per 100kg.
Holstein cows sold to £1314 for a 760kg, £173 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow 890kg £226 £2011, Killinchy producer Shorthorn beef Bullocks 770kg £248 £1909, 800kg £231 £1848, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 860kg £218 £1875, 820kg £208 £1705, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue cow 800kg £225 £1800, Newtownards producer Charolais cow 840kg £202 £1696, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 760kg £221 £1680, Belgian Blue cow 690kg £234 £1614, Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £188 £1485, Ballygowan producer Hereford heifer 670kg £244 £1634, Castlewellan producer Charolais cow 660kg £234 £1545, Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn beef cow 630kg £225 £1417, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 730kg £181 £1321, Lisburn producer Friesian cow 790kg £167 £1319, Crossgar producer Holstein cows 760kg £173 £1314, 680kg £158 £1075, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 720kg £180 £1296, 720kg £174 £1252, 650kg £190 £1235, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 780kg £164 £1280, 740kg £158 £1170, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 710kg £1136, 680kg £148 £1006, 660kg £145 £957, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 690kg £157 £1083, 620kg £160 £992 and Crossgar producer Friesian cow 670kg £157 £1058.
Bullocks: Sold to £1450 for a 470kg Limousin, (309).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousins 470kg £1450, 470kg £1330, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 560kg £1440, Holsteins 580kg £1320, 540kg £1150, 540kg £1140, 550kg £1080, Kircubbin producer Limousins 500kg £1430, 500kg £1355, 500kg £1330, Ballygowan producer Charolais 510kg £1420, 510kg £1400, 470kg £1360, Saintfield producer Limousin 480kg £1340, Lisburn producer Charolais and Limousins 460kg £1360, 430kg £1240, 390kg £1200, 390kg £1185, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1140, 400kg £1070, 400kg £1050.
Heifers: Sold to £1400 for a 520kg Belgian Blue (270)
Suckled calves: Sold to a flying trade of £1240 for a 400kg Limousin bull (310) with lighter sorts from the same pen exceeding £3.55 a kg – 330kg £1170.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1240, 380kg £1230, 390kg £1230, 400kg £1230, 370kg £1220, 380kg £1220, 330kg £1170, 330kg £1150, 330kg £1130, Downpatrick producer Limousin bull 330kg £1100, Ballygowan producer Hereford bulls 370kg £1050, 330kg £990, 340kg £950, 330kg £930 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 320kg £1020, 300kg £1000.Dropped calves: Sold to £390 for a Belgian Blue bull and £280 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer.