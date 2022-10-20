Fat cattle: 145 fats sold to £2016 for a 1090kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £185 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1911 for a 790kg Belgian Blue, £242 per 100kg. Leading prices: Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1090kg £185 £2016, Scarva producer Belgian Blue cow 790kg £242 £1911, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1100kg £170 £1870, Ballynahinch producer Simmental bullocks 760kg £235 £1786, 720kg £240 £1728, 740kg £230 £1702, 730kg £230 £1679, 690kg £236 £1628, 660kg £241 £1590, 650kg £230 £1495, 710kg £203 £1441, 620kg £230 £1426, 610kg £229 £1396, Boardmills producer Charolais cow 700kg £227 £1589, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bull 850kg £181 £1538, Ballynahinch producer Charolais Heifers 610kg £250 £1525, 620kg £240 £1488, 630kg £234 £1474, Belgian Blues 600kg £210 £1260, 590kg £202 £1191, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull 910kg £167 £1519, Carryduff producer Charolais cows 840kg £180 £1512, 740kg £175 £1295, Strangford producer Charolais cows 810kg £186 £1506, 770kg £195 £1501, 750kg £200 £1500, 720kg £207 £1490, 730kg £200 £1460, 650kg £170 £1105, 600kg £179 £1074, Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 950kg £156 £1482, Newtownbreda producer Aberdeen Angus cows 770kg £190 £1463, 800kg £178 £1424, 750kg £182£1365, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 770kg £184 £1416, Comber producer Shorthorn beef bullocks 670kg £211 £1413, 670kg £205 £1373, Aberdeen Angus Heifers 640kg £210 £1344, 620kg £208 £1289, 610kg £210 £1281, 600kg £210 £1260, 570kg £220 £1254, 660kg £190 £1254, 580kg £214 £1241, 610kg £200 £1220, 590kg £200 £1180, 540kg £214 £1155, Boardmills producer Charolais cow 800kg £174 £1392, Loughinisland producer Charolais cows 770kg £178 £1370, 740kg £174 £1287, 660kg £190 £1254, Herefords 690kg £176 £1214, 710kg £165 £1171, 680kg £160 £1088, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 680kg £200 £1360, Annacloy producer Belgian Blue cow 660kg £204 £1346, Crossgar producer Hol cows 710kg £188 £1334, 800kg £164 £1312, Holywood producer Hereford bullocks 600kg £215 £1290, 610kg £209 £1274, 580kg £208 £1206, 560kg £208 £1164, 540kg £190 £1026, Ballygowan producer Hereford cows 740kg £172 £1272, 710kg £146 £1036, 570kg £180 £1026, 640kg £160 £1024, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 840kg £146 £1226, 780kg £154 £1201, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus cow 660kg £184 £1214, Saintfield producer Hereford cows 710kg £161 £1143, 630kg £180 £1134 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 650kg £162 £1053, 720kg £141 £1015, 700kg £144 £1008. Bullocks: 120 sold to £1520 for a 600kg Limousin (255) lighter sorts sold to £2.80ppk - 450kg £1260 for a Belgian Blue. Leading prices: Portadown producer Limousins 600kg £1520, 600kg £1450, 470kg £1140, Crossgar producer Limousins 500kg £1400, 500kg £1340, 520kg £1340, 480kg £1280, 470kg £1240, 450kg £1180, 450kg £1130, Downpatrick producer Limousins 580kg £1390, 600kg 1380, 540kg £1220, Dromara producer Belgian Blue and Limousins 450kg £1260, 450kg £1220, 470kg £1220, 430kg £1190, 450kg £1150, 450kg £1110, 400kg £1090, 350kg £990, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1250, 490kg £1210, 540kg £1180, 450kg £1170, 530kg £1140, 500kg £1100, 530kg £1060, Lisburn producer Chars 450kg £1195, 480kg £1170, 450kg £1130, 460kg £1130, Crossgar producer Limousins 450kg £1170, 460kg £1170, 450kg £1160, 440kg £1090, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blues 490kg £1150, 440kg £1145, 420kg £1140, 410kg £1070, 410kg £1060, 440kg £1050, 450kg £1050, 400kg £1030 and Downpatrick producer Simmentals 460kg £1050, 440kg £1030, 440kg £1015, 400kg £1000, 360kg £990, 350kg £975. Heifers: 115 sold to £1350 for a 550kg Limousin (246). Leading prices: Portadown producer Limousins 550kg £1350, 530kg £1290, 500kg £1175, 500kg £1150, Downpatrick producer Limousin 550kg £1270, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue&Herefords 600kg £1250, 520kg £1160, 530kg £1090, 500kg £1055, 500kg £1035, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1190, 470kg £1110, 490kg £1100, 490kg £1070, 490kg £1050, 500kg £1050, 490kg £1040, 470kg £1030, 450kg £1025, Ballygowan producer Limousins 530kg £1150, 500kg £1140, 500kg £1100, 470kg £1090, 460kg £1050, 490kg £1000, Ballygowan producer Herefords 480kg £1065, 500kg £1050, 490kg £1045, 470kg £1040, 470kg £1030, 480kg £1000 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1065, 470kg £1045, 460kg £1030, 500kg £1010, 460kg £1000. Suckled calves: 150 sold to £1200 for a 450kg Charolais bullock. Leading prices: Comber producer Charolais bullocks 450kg £1200, 410kg £1110, Antrim producer Hereford bulls 500kg £1200, 440kg £1140, Crossgar producer Simmental bulls 540kg £1200, 450kg £1100, Killinchy producer Limousin bulls 440kg £1160, 450kg £1160, 450kg £1140, 420kg £1100, 400kg £1040, Downpatrick producer Simmental bulls 400kg £1070, 400kg £1050, 420kg £1030, 400kg £1000 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 420kg £1050, 400kg £1005, 400kg £990. Dropped calves: sold to £480 for a Hereford heifer. Bulls sold to £440 for a Aberdeen Angus.