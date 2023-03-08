Fat cattle selling to £2040 for a 850kg Limousin cow at Saintfield
Seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to a flying trade for all stock
Fat cattle: Sold to £2040 for a 850kg Limousin cow, £240 per 100kg.
Cull bulls sold to £2030 for a 1030kg Limousin, £197 per 100kg.
Holstein cows sold to a strong demand of £1555 for a 840kg, £185 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 850kg £240 £2040, Limousin heifer 640kg £290 £1856, Lurgan producer Limousin bull 1030kg £197 £2020, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 820kg £234 £1918, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 750kg £247 £1852, 760kg £238 £1808, 710kg £247 £1753, Crumlin producer Charolais cow 840kg £218 £1831, Downpatrick producer Simmental cow 790kg £228 £1801, Aberdeen Angus cow 820kg £205 £1681, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 760kg £230 £1748, 740kg £222 £1642, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 680kg £236 £1545, Portaferry producer Holstein cows 840kg £185 £1555, 790kg £181 £1430, Downpatrick producer Simmental cows 690kg £224 £1545, 620kg £243 £1506, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 580kg £254 £1473, Ballykinlar producer Aberdeen Angus cows 730kg £198 £1445, 680kg £208 £1414, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 810kg £174 £1410, 750kg £170 £1275, 650kg £168 £1092, Hillsborough producer Holstein cow 800kg £176 £1408, 680kg £179 £1193, 690kg £173 £1193, 630kg £173 £1089, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 760kg £168 £1276, 700kg £174 £1218, 660kg £160 £1056, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 710kg £169 £1199 and Dromore producer Friesian cows 690kg £170 £1173, 660kg £166 £1095.Bullocks; Sold to £1710 for a 620kg Limousin (275ppk) with lighter sorts selling to £1460 for a 460kg Limousin (318ppk).
Leading prices: Monlough producer Limousin 620kg £1710, Herefords 600kg £1520, 620kg £1500, Saintfield producer Limousins 460kg £1460, 410kg £1300, Moneyrea producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1400, 500kg £1380, 500kg £1350, Hillsborough producer Simmentals 460kg £1290, 450kg £1180, Dungannon producer Limousins 420kg £1250, 370kg £1200, 390kg £1180, 370kg £1170, 390kg £1170 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 400kg £1210, 320kg £1110.
Heifers: Sold to £1700 for a 620kg Limousin (274ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1440 for a 480kg Limousin (300ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer 620kg £1700, 570kg £1530, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg £1700, 620kg £1500, 540kg £1400, 500kg £1340, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 480kg £1440, Saintfield producer Limousins 500kg £1440, 380kg £1090 and Dromara producer Limousins 460kg £1200, 400kg £1180.
Dropped calves: Sold to £330 for a Limousin bull and £280 for a Hereford heifer.