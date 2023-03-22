Fat cattle selling to £2047 for a 1050kg Friesian bull at Saintfield
Excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a super trade with bullocks selling to £3.36 per a kg - 560kg £1880 for a Charolais.
Special entry of 20 Charolais weanling for Wednesday 29th March.
Fat cattle: 80 fats sold to £2047 for a 1050kg Friesian bull, £195 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £2000 for a 820kg Limousin, £244 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Comber producer Friesian bull 1050kg £195 £2047, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 820kg £244 £2000, 760kg £236 £1793, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 830kg £238 £1975, Portaferry producer Charolais bullocks 680kg £290 £1972, 640kg £287 £1836, 600kg £305 £1830, Moira producer Limousin cows 790kg £240 £1896, 770kg £234 £1801, 710kg £236 £1675, Lisburn producer Limousin heifers 640kg £288 £1843, 610kg £292 £1781, 600kg £290 £1740, Saintfield producer Hereford cow 880kg £209 £1839, Comber producer Hereford bullocks 690kg £258 £1780, 710kg £245 £1739, Castlewellan producer Simmental heifer 620kg £285 £1767, Simmental cow 740kg £232 £1716, Limousin cow 700kg £211 £1477, Castlereagh producer Limousin cow 740kg £236 £1746, Dromara producer Shorthorn cow 800kg £207 £1656, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 830kg £198 £1643, 780kg £188 £1466, 740kg £174 £1287, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 790kg £194 £1532, 730kg £174 £1270, 690kg £177 £1221, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 780kg £174 £1357, 740kg £168 £1243, 670kg £169 £1132, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 770kg £171 £1316, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 740kg £177 £1309, 690kg £166 £1145, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 700kg £181 £1267, 650kg £174 £1131, 620kg £166 £1029.
Bullocks: Over 100 bullocks sold to a flying trade of £2040 for a 720kg Charolais (284ppk).
Lighter sorts from the same pen sold to £1880 for a 560kg Charolais (336ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 720kg £2040, 680kg £2010, 660kg £1970, 630kg £1930, 640kg £1900, 560kg £1880, 620kg £1870, 530kg £1680, 560kg £1650, 520kg £1640, 550kg £1610, 500kg £1590, 520kg £1590, 520kg £1580, 520kg £1570, 500kg £1520, 480kg £1510, 480kg £1490, 470kg £1400, Ballygowan producer Herefords 600kg £1630, 540kg £1570, 600kg £1520, 580kg £1480, 500kg £1440, 520kg £1430, Dromara producer Simmentals 520kg £1590, 540kg £1570, 500kg £1520, 500kg £1490, Downpatrick producer Charolais 470kg £1510, 450kg £1440, 460kg £1440, 450kg £1425, Lisburn producer Limousin 430kg £1440, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 480kg £1440, 470kg £1420, 470kg £1405, 450kg £1355, 450kg £1330, Downpatrick producer Charolais 460kg £1410, 460kg £1380, Newtownards producer Charolais 440kg £1390, 440kg £1375, 420kg £1310, 420kg £1300 and Crumlin producer Limousin/Simmentals 410kg £1290, 400kg £1260, 400kg £1245, 400kg £1240, 370kg £1200.
Heifers: 60 sold to £1550 for a 550kg Belgian Blue (282ppk)
Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Belgian Blues 550kg £1550, 580kg £1500, 550kg £1450, 480kg £1350, 500kg £1300, 470kg £1285, 450kg £1200, 450kg £1190, Killyleagh producer Charolais 490kg £1470, 470kg £1410, 470kg £1390, 450kg £1335, 420kg £1250, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1470, 500kg £1410, Newtownards producer Limousins 470kg £1450, 450kg £1360, 450kg £1340, 450kg £1325, 420kg £1260, Carryduff producer Limousins 450kg £1390, 440kg £1370, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1390, 490kg £1380, 480kg £1365, 460kg £1290, 450kg £1280, 450kg £1260, 450kg £1240, Crossgar producer Charolais 440kg £1255, Comber producer Charolais/Limousins 430kg £1250, 410kg £1220, 390kg £1170, 360kg £1085.
Dropped calves: 85 drops sold to an excellent demand of £500 for a Belgian Bluebull and £420 for a Belgian Blue heifer
Leading prices: Comber producer Belgian Blue bull £500, Limousin bull £340, Limousin heifers £320, £280, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue bull £440, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bulls £440, £435, £430, £410, £400, £350, Aberdeen Angus bulls £340 twice, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue bulls £430, £390, £370, Belgian Blue heifers £420, £375, Comber producer Hereford bulls £400, £360, £330, Hereford heifer £290, Downpatrick producer Limousin bulls £350, £340, £320, Limousin heifers £310, £270 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £340, £320, £300 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifer £280.