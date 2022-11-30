Fat cattle selling to £2109 for a 1140kg Hereford bull at Saintfield Mart
Smaller entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to a steady trade for all types
Fat cattle: Sold to an excellent trade of £2109 for a 1140kg Hereford bull, £185 per 100kg.
cows sold to £2100 for a 1050kg Limousin cow, £200 per 100kg
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Hereford bull 1140kg £185 £2109, Dromara producer Limousin cow 1050kg £200 £2100, Saintfield producer Hereford bullock 850kg £221 £1878, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bull 940kg £190 £1786, Crumlin producer Sim bull 980kg £182 £1783, Ballygowan producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 750kg £230 £1725, Ballynahinch producer Friesian heifer 760kg £208 £1580, Drumlough producer Aberdeen Angus cow 810kg £182 £1475, Lisburn producer Hereford cow 830kg £177 £1469, Hillsborough produer Limousin cow 700kg £194 £1358, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 730kg £180 £1314, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 700kg £184 £1288, 700kg £180 £1260 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 640kg £187 £1196, 750kg £157 £1177, 700kg £162 £1134
Bullocks: Sold to £1350 for a 620kg Belgian Blue.
Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Belgian Blue 620kg £1350, Lisburn producer Montbeliardes 560kg £1290, 520kg £1270, 540kg £1270, 500kg £1200, 450kg £1160, 460kg £1140, 450kg £1105, 460kg £1080, 460kg £1060 and Killinchy producer Limousins 400kg £1170, 300kg £905, 300kg £900.
Heifers; Sold to £1300 for a 520kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin 520kg £1300, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 530kg £1270, 480kg £1230, 500kg £1200, 470kg £1110, 420kg £1075, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 530kg £1270, 530kg £1265, Killyleagh producer Charolais 470kg £1140, Castlewellan producer Limousin 470kg £1125 and Hillsborough producer Limousin 440kg £1040.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1180 for a 420kg Charolais bullock.
Special entry for Wednesday 7th December - 12 quality Charolais heifers.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais Bullocks 420kg £1180, 400kg £1140, 410kg £1120, 340kg £1100, 340kg £1080, 340kg £1070, 320kg £1030, 320kg £990, 300kg £940, 300kg £900.Dropped calves: Sold to £225 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.