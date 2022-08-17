Fat cattle selling to £2113 at Saintfield
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a strong demand for all types
Fat cattle: 80 fats sold to £2113 for a 1250kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £169 per 100kg.
Younger bulls sold to £2064 for a 860kg Aubrac, £240 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1743 for a 830kg Limousin, £210 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1297 for a 750kg, £173 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Seaforde producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1250kg £169 £2112, Ballygowan producer Aubrac bull 860kg £240 £2064, Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 1000kg £182 £1820, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 830kg £210 £1743, Crumlin producer Limousin cow 800kg £209 £1672, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 690kg £234 £1614, 640kg £218 £1395, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 740kg £215 £1591, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 670kg £225 £1507, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 780kg £193 £1505, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 650kg £230 £1495, 650kg £229 £1488, 600kg £229 £1374, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 810kg £184 £1490, Downpatrick producer Saler cow 760kg £190 £1444, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 730kg £194 £1416, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 730kg £191 £1394, 660kg £196 £1293, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 630kg £212 £1335, 490kg £209 £1025, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 750kg £173 £1297, 610kg £183 £1116, 680kg £160 £1188 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 720kg £174 £1252, 670kg £176 £1179, 600kg £170 £1020.
Bullocks: 75 sold to £1480 for a 580kg Aberdeen Angus.
Special entry for next Wednesday (24th August) of 15 Limousin bullocks 450kg
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1480, 550kg £1350, 530kg £1260, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 530kg £1380, 480kg £1300, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1075, 400kg £1070, 400kg £1050, Killinchy producer Limousins 550kg £1360, 500kg £1350, 560kg £1260, 540kg £1240, 490kg £1220, 440kg £1140, 400kg £1085, Castlewellan producer Limousins 500kg £1320, 500kg £1260, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1300, 530kg £1220, 500kg £1135, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1060, Downpatrick producer Limousins 470kg £1220, 400kg £1140, 440kg £1130, 440kg £1080, 400kg £1065, 380kg £1040, Downpatrick producer Limousins 420kg £1140, 430kg £1100, 400kg £1045, 390kg £1010, 340kg £1000 and Crumlin producer Limousins 440kg £1140, 400kg £1020, 400kg £1000, 400kg £990, 330kg £945.
Heifers: Sold to £1300 for a 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg £1300, Killyleagh producer Charolais 550kg £1200, 500kg £1190, 530kg £1120, 500kg £1100, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaines 500kg £1140, 400kg £920, Newtownards producer Charolais 470kg £1125 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1100, 430kg £1075, 430kg £1050, 400kg £1000, 370kg £965.
Dropped calves: Sold to £345 for a Limousin bull and £315 for a Limousin heifer.