Fat cattle selling to £2128 for a 1120kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 140 fats sold to £2128 for a 1120kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £190 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bull 1120kg £190 £2128, Killinchy producer Limousin cows 790kg £238 £1880, 820kg £206 £1690, Carryduff producer Limousin cows 720kg £256 £1843, 560kg £1411, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 840kg £210 £1765, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 700kg £242 £1695, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cow 800kg £206 £1648, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 820kg £198 £1623, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin cows 750kg £214 £1605, 690kg £222 £1531, 710kg £200 £1420, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 640kg £250 £1600, Crossgar producer Hereford heifers 650kg £246 £1599, 640kg £241 £1542, 620kg £236 £1463, 640kg £218 £1395, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 640kg £249 £1593, 610kg £249 £1518, 590kg £251 £1480, 560kg £242 £1355, Greyabbey producer Belgian Blue cow 660kg £240 £1585, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 720kg £220 £1584, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 740kg £210 £1555, 710kg £214 £1520, 660kg £218 £1438, 650kg £220 £1430, 670kg £211 £1413, 570kg £230 £1311, 620kg £210 £1302, Crossgar producer Simmental cow 760kg £196 £1490, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 720kg £205 £1476, 670kg £218 £1460, Aberdeen Angus cow 770kg £188 £1447, Ballynahinch producer Hereford cow 860kg £171 £1470, Ballygowan producer Hereford cow 790kg £183 £1445, Castlereagh producer Friesian Bullock 710kg £194 £1377 Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 790kg £155 £1225, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 750kg £151 £1132, 720kg £148 £1065, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 750kg £150 £1125 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 680kg £160 £1088, 700kg £146 £1022, 670kg £150 £1005.
Bullocks: 175 sold to an excellent demand of £1720 for a 650kg Charolais (265ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1560 for a 430kg Charolais (362ppk).
Leading prices: Craigavon producer Charolais 650kg £1720, 540kg £1640, 500kg £1610, 500kg £1600, 540kg £1590, 540kg £1560, 460kg £1550, 470kg £1550, 540kg £1540, 500kg £1530, 500kg £1520, Stoneyford producer Limousins 570kg £1650, 620kg £1640, 600kg £1600, 550kg £1540, Lisburn producer Charolais/Limousins 520kg £1640, 530kg £1640, 520kg £1610, 500kg £1580, 500kg £1540, Drumbo producer Charolais/Limousins 470kg £1600, 470kg £1590, 460kg £1580, 470kg £1580, 430kg £1560, 460kg £1560, 480kg £1550, 500kg £1530, 470kg £1510, 450kg £1510, 490kg £1500, 430kg £1490, 460kg £1420, 450kg £1400, 440kg £1350, Dromore producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 410kg £1510, 450kg £1500, 440kg £1420, 440kg £1400, 400kg £1290, Newry producer Charolais 520kg £1580, 530kg £1580, 510kg £1550, 490kg £1540, 500kg £1530, 470kg £1520, 470kg £1510, 500kg £1510 and Lisburn producer Charolais 460kg £1490, 470kg £1480, 490kg £1450, 450kg £1390, 400kg £1260.
Heifers: 75 sold to £1490 for a 510kg Limousin (292ppk).
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Limousins 510kg £1490, 470kg £1290, Millisle producer Simmentals 500kg £1480, 590kg £1290, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1390, 450kg £1250, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 460kg £1140, 470kg £1140, 440kg £1130, 470kg £1130, 400kg £1000, 390kg £990, Downpatrick producer Limousins 440kg £1110, 400kg £1050, Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn beef 460kg £1110, 420kg £1100, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1080 and Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1110.
Suckled calves:110 sold to £1530 for a 470kg Charolais bullock calf (326ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 470kg £1530, 470kg £1510, 450kg £1500, 430kg £1400, 400kg £1340, 400kg £1280, Killyleagh producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1260, 360kg £1220, 360kg £1200, Comber producer Limousin bulls 380kg £1230, 340kg £1120, Limousin heifers 370kg £1090, 310kg £960, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1230, 420kg £1210, 430kg £1210, 340kg £1170, 390kg £1160, 360kg £1150, 300kg £990 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 390kg £1160, 360kg £1080, 350kg £1060, 330kg £1040, 320kg £980.
Suckler cows: Sold to £2020 for a springing cow in calf to Shorthorn bull.
Dropped calves: 60 sold to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull and £320 for a Hereford heifer.