Fat cattle selling to £2141 and heifers to £1530 at Saintfield
A super entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to an excellent demand.
Fat cattle: 75 sold to a sharp trade of £2141 for a 830kg Charolais cow, £258 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais cows 830kg £258 £2141, 620kg £279 £1730, Hereford cow 840kg £210 £1764, Comber producer Limousin bullocks 650kg £288 £1872, 690kg £270 £1863, 640kg £260 £1665, 610kg £270 £1647, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 760kg £246 £1869, 750kg £230 £1725, 680kg £250 £1700, 690kg £236 £1628, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bull 730kg £249 £1817, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 750kg £237 £1777, Dromara producer Irish Moile bulls 780kg £220 £1716, Millisle producer Fleckvieh cows 790kg £210 £1659, Comber producer Limousin cow 780kg £209 £1630, 860kg £186 £1599, 780kg £185 £1443, 800kg £180 £1440, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 800kg £198 £1584, 690kg £199 £1373, 630kg £190 £1197, Lisburn producer Simmental cows 720kg £215 £1548, 640kg £199 £1273, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 680kg £226 £1536, 580kg £243 £1409, 590kg £221 £1303, Lisburn producer Simmental cows 660kg £214 £1412, 610kg 3227 £1384, 520kg £234 £1216, Banbridge producer Friesian cows 680kg £200 £1360, 670kg £174 £1165, 620kg £178 £1103.
Bullocks: 80 bullocks sold to £1510 for a 470kg Limousin (321ppk).
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Limousins 470kg £1510, 450kg £1450, Crumlin producer Limousin 500kg £1500, Carryduff producer 500kg £1470, Portaferry producer Limousins 440kg £1435, Lisburn producer Limousins 420kg £1350, 450kg £1340, 430kg £1300, 420kg £1230, Ballynahinch producer Herefords 500kg £1325, 500kg£1310, 500kg £1270, 490kg £1180, 400kg 31050, Dungannon producer 400kg £1220 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1100, 420kg £1090, 420kg £1050.
Heifers: 75 sold to £1530 for a 550kg Limousin (280ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to 340ppk - 450kg £1500 for a Charolais.
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Limousin 550kg £1530, Hillsborough producer Herefords 600kg £1520, 600kg £1440, 530kg £1280, 470kg £1130, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 450kg £1500, 420kg £1330, 400kg £1170, 400kg £1000, Portaferry producer Herefords 450kg £1280, 440kg £1240, 430kg £1120, 390kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 440kg £1210, 380kg £1010, Carryduff producer Limousins 450kg £1200, 450kg £1160, 430kg £1140, 420kg £1130, 400kg £1110, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1100, 400kg £1090, 370kg £1010, 400kg £1010 and Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1090, 400kg £1050.
Suckled calves: 180 sucks sold to a flying trade of £1500 for a 400kg Limousin bullock calf (375ppk).Leading prices: Dunmurray producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1500, 400kg £1350, 400kg £1320, 320kg £1200, 350kg £1200, 350kg £1170, 330kg £1110, 300kg £1070, Limousin heifers 340kg £1080, 330kg £1070, 330kg £990, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1300, 390kg £1270, 360kg £1120, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1270, 300kg £1160, 300kg £1130, 320kg £1090, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1240, 300kg £1010, Dungannon producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1230, 330kg £1160, 300kg £1140, 320kg £1120, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 390kg £1220, 360kg £1160, 350kg £1150, 370kg £1100, 340kg £1080, 350kg £1080, 330kg £1070, 360kg £1050, 330kg £1020, Crumlin producer Limousin heifer 400kg £1210, Loughinsland producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1100, 300kg £1070, 330kg £1000, 300kg £990 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £1090, 330kg £1070.
Dropped calves: 50 sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue bull and £320 for a Limousin heifer.