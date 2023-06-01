Fat cattle selling to £2158 for a 760kg Charolais bullock at Saintfield Mart
Special entry of 80 store bullocks and heifers 400-500kg for Wednesday 7th June.
Fat cattle: Sold to £2158 for a 760kg Charolais bullock, £284 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1833 for a 780kg Limousin, £235 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks, 760kg £284 £2158, 750kg £278 £2085, 710kg £260 £1846, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullock 720kg £268 £1929, Fleckvieh 800kg £211 £1688, 710kg £232 £1647, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 780kg £235 £1833, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 760kg £230 £1748, 730kg £239 £1744, 750kg £230 £1725, 740kg £230 £1702, Craigavon producer Charolais heifer 620kg £270 £1674, Killinchy producer Limousin cow 720kg £235 £1692, Newtownards producer Shorthorn beef cow 750kg £222 £1665, Killinchy producer 780kg £212 £1653, Dromara producer Limousin cows 660kg £244 £1610, 640kg £241 £1542, Lisburn producer Friesian cow 780kg £184 £1435, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 740kg £183 £1354, 690kg £175 £1207, Dromara producer Friesian cows 760kg £176 £1337, 690kg £182 £1255 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 730kg £170 £1241, 670kg £180 £1206, 700kg £171 £1197.
Bullocks: Sold to a flying trade of £2000 for a 680kg Limousin (295ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1450 for a 380kg Charolais (382ppk).
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousins 680kg £2000, 620kg £1810, 580kg £1630, 550kg £1500, Downpatrick producer Limousins 550kg £1800, 600kg £1640, 560kg £1500, Comber producer Charolais 550kg £1740, 450kg £1670, 450kg £1650, 470kg £1580, 450kg £1500, 460kg £1450, 440kg £1380, Ballgowan producer Belgian Blue 600kg £1590, Ballykinlar producer Charolais 450kg £1590, 500kg £1580, 450kg £1520, 420kg £1470, 400kg £1450, 470kg £1450, 400kg £1440, 410kg £1390, 380kg £1250, 360kg £1230, 370kg £1230, Carryduff producer Charolais 380kg £1450, 410kg £1370, 400kg £1350, 400kg £1270, 370kg £1230, 370kg £1190, 360kg £1160 and Ardglass producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1360, 460kg £1320, 460kg £1300, 450kg £1230.
Heifers: A lot of quality heifers on offer, sold to £1690 for a 630kg Charolais (270ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais 630kg £1690, 630kg £1560, 500kg £1460, 500kg £1450, 530kg £1450, 500kg £1410, 500kg £1340, 470kg £1200, Ballykinlar producer Charolais 630kg £1680, 570kg £1600, 530kg £1510, 500kg £1490, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1360, 470kg £1330, 520kg £1330, 400kg £1210, 410kg £1210, 430kg £1200, 400kg £1180, 390kg £1140, 370kg £1135, 350kg £1090, 330kg £1010, Kircubbin producer Charolais/Simmentals 500kg £1480, 470kg £1310, 450kg £1285 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1440, 460kg £1290, 440kg £1240, 400kg £1170, 390kg £1105.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1320 for a 350kg Limousin bullock calf (378ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1320, 380kg £1320, 390kg £1315, 360kg £1170, Bangor producer Limousin bullock 370kg £1300, Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1300, 390kg £1300, 330kg £1185, 300kg £1150, 300kg £1125, Newtownards producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1300, 380kg £1230, 370kg £1190, 370kg £1170, Crumlin producer Simmental bullocks 400kg £1240, 380kg £1200, 370kg £1180 and Killyleagh producer Charolais bullocks 310kg £1170, 300kg £1150, 280kg £1040.
Dropped calves: Sold to £510 for a Belgian Blue heifer calf
Leading prices: Hillhall producer Belgian Blue heifers £510, £440, £420, Belgian Blue bulls £485, £420, Comber producer Belgian Blue bulls £400, £390, £360, Limousin heifers £320 twice, £295, Friesian bulls £130, £100, £90, Comber producer Limousin bulls £370, £330, £325, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue heifer £365, Aberdeen Angus bulls £350, £325, Ballygowan producer Limousin bulls £340 twice, £315, Limousin heifer £300, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull £340, Killinchy producer Hereford bulls £340, £310, Hereford heifer £290, £250, Friesian Bull £120, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £330, £315, £300, £280, £270 and Crossgar producer Belgian Blue heifer £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer £290.