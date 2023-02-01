Fat cattle sold to £2140 and cows to £1797 at Saintfield Mart
Good show of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to an excellent demand for all stock.
Fat cattle sold to £2140 for 770kg Limousin bullock, £278 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1797 for a 840kg Simmental, £214 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1396 for a 780kg, £179 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 770kg £278 £2140 twice, Comber producer Hereford bullock 760kg £249 £1892, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 720kg £260 £1872, 700kg £256 £1792, 700kg £250 £1750, 670kg £240 £1608, Comber producer Limousin bull 860kg £210 £1806, Downpatick producer Simmental cow 840kg £214 £1797, Belgian Blue cow 660kg £238 £1570, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 890kg £200 £1780, Comber producer Hereford bullocks 740kg £240 £1776, 680kg £252 £1713, 720kg £235 £1692, 700kg £240 £1680, Newtownards producer Charolais bullocks 640kg £268 £1715, 660kg £257 £1696, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 760kg £222 £1687, 710kg £212 £1505, Newtownards producer Charolais cow 760kg £220 £1672, Comber producer Limousin heifer 600kg £274 £1645, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 750kg £210 £1575, Hereford cow 780kg £196 £1528, Portaferry producer Limousin cow 670kg £232 £1555, Aberdeen Angus cow 760kg £198 £1505, Saintfield producer Hereford cow 750kg £202 £1515, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 730kg £205 £1496, 690kg £195 £1345, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 780kg £179 £1396, 810kg £158 £1280, Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 770kg £168 £1293, 710kg £163 £1158, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 820kg £155 £1271, 760kg £163 £1238, 740kg £160 £1184, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 740kg £154 £1139, 680kg £163 £1108, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 700kg £157 £1099 and Comber producer Friesian cows 710kg £148 £1050, 660kg £153 £1009, 680kg £144 £979.
Bullocks sold to £1720 for a 620kg Charolais (278)
Leading prices: Killinchy producer Charolais 620kg £1720, Limousins 630kg £1720, 550kg £1570, 530kg £1530, 500kg £1510, Lisburn producer Limousins 540kg £1510, 500kg £1470, 470kg £1420, Crossgar producer Limousin 500kg £1450, Carryduff producer Charolais 490kg £1410, 470kg £1360, 460kg £1320, 440kg £1300, Saintfield producer Limousins 460kg £1320, 410kg £1240, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 460kg £1240, 450kg £1200, Lisburn producer Simmentals 450kg £1260, 420kg £1190, Downpatrick producer Charolais 390kg £1205, 370kg £1180, 350kg £1130 and Carryduff producer Limousins 400kg £1190, 310kg £1070.
Heifers sold to £1455 for a 530kg Limousin (274).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousins 540kg £1455, 510kg £1370, 500kg £1350, Downpatrick producer Limousins 580kg £1450, 520kg £1400, 540kg £1400, 410kg £1180, 400kg £1100, Comber producer Simmentals 550kg £1410, 520kg £1370, Saintfield producer Charolais 430kg £1180, 410kg £1150, 400kg £1120 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 380kg £1130, 360kg £1060, 320kg £965, 320kg £960.
Dropped calves: 55 drops sold to £450 for a Belgian Blue bull and £330 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Leading prices: Hillhall producer Belgian Blue bull £450, Aberdeen Angus bull £400, Belgian Blue heifer £330, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £370, £340, £310, Friesian bulls £170, £140, £120, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £300, £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer £300, Crossgar producer Limousin bull £320, Friesian bulls £100, £70, £60 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £280, £260, £210.