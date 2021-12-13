Fat cows sell to £1520 at Newtownstewart
A good turnout of cattle for the time of year at Newtownstewart met a complete clearance with Fat Cows selling to £1520 and £191 per 100kgs.
Bullocks selling to £1210 while Heifers sold to £1140.
Bullock and Bull prices: B M arlow Seskinore 550kgs £1210, 485kgs £910, A Armstrong Dromore 520kgs £1180, 515kgs £1170, 505kgs £1115; Jas Devine Douglas Bridge 510kgs £1065.
Lighter Bullocks sold from £355 to £900.
Heifer prices: E Kerrigan Castlederg 465kgs £1140, 445kgs £1060, 515kgs £1020, 430kgs £970 and £900, 425kgs £900, 405kgs £850; Jas Devine Douglas Bridge 620kgs £1030, 510kgs £910; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 655kgs £1170.
Lighter heifers sold from £600 up.
Fat Cows; R Feathers Newtownstewart 890kgs £171, 900kgs £147, 705kgs £870; J ~N Gallagher Newtownstewart 785kgs £1500; A Maguire Newtownstewart 375kgs £120.
Poorer Cows sold from £90 to £120.
Wednesday evening sheep sale: T Fyffe 27.50kgs £132.00 and 21.50kgs £115.00; An Omagh farmer 27kgs £130.00; S ~A Conway 25.50kgs £128.50 and £127.50; David McFarland 25kgs £128.00 and 23kgs £114.50; C McAskie 25.50kgs £127.50; G McFarland 26kgs £127.00; N Rosborough 25kgs £126.00 and 23.50kgs £125.00 T R Crawford 24.50kgs £125.00; Ballinacross Farms Ltd., 24kgs £125.00; D McIlwaine 24kgs £125.00; K McNamee 24kgs £121.50; J F Devine 23.50kgs £121.00; G Russell 24kgs £120.00; P McFarland 24kgs £119.00; R Henry 26.50kgs £118.50; R Scott 23kgs £115.00; W H Cather 22.50kgs £111.50; John McCormack 21kgs £110.00