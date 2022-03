Fat cows sell to £1930 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £200, Rathfriland farmer £156, Kilkeel farmer £148, Kilkeel farmer £145, Newry farmer £144, Hilltown farmer £142, Kilkeel farmer £141, Kilkeel farmer £136, Annalong farmer £136, Newry farmer £130, Castlewellan farmer £129, Kilkeel farmer £126, Cabra farmer £124, Cabra farmer £121, Burren farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £118, Mayobridge farmer £117, Rostrevor farmer £116.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £129.50 for 26.9kg (481ppk), Hilltown farmer £128 for 28kg (457ppk), Rostrevor farmer £125 for 25kg (500ppk), Castlewellan farmer £124.50 for 25.1kg (496ppk), Kilkeel farmer £121.50 for 23.2kg (523ppk), Katesbridge farmer £121.50 for 24.8kg (489ppk), Cabra farmer £120 for 24.6kg (487ppk), Castlewellan farmer £118 for 23.2kg (508ppk), Katesbridge farmer £116 for 23kg (504ppk).

A super entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday, 12th March saw fat cows sell to £1930, heifers to £1440 and bullocks to £1740.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1930 for 850kg (227ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 802kg (212ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 826kg (205ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1590 for 764kg (208ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1520 for 696kg (218ppk), Newry farmer £1480 for 726kg (204ppk), Hilltown farmer £1450 for 744kg (195ppk), Ballymageough farmer £1430 for 668kg (214ppk), Dromara farmer £1420 for 706kg (201ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1370 for 658kg (208ppk).

Cows and calves: Banbridge farmer £1720 and £1640, Kilkeel farmer £1580 and £1410, Banbridge farmer £1380 and £1260.

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £860 for 376kg (228ppk), Dromore farmer £860 for 426kg (202ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 438kg (196ppk), Castlewellan farmer £850 for 398kg (213ppk), Bryansford farmer £840 for 386kg (217ppk), Burren farmer £830 for 396kg (209ppk), Castlewellan farmer £820 for 362kg (226ppk) and £790 for 348kg (227ppk), Burren farmer £780 for 326kg (239ppk), Castlewellan farmer £750 for 332kg (226ppk), Rostrevor farmer £750 for 300kg (250ppk), Castlewellan farmer £740 for 326kg (227ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1340 for 506kg (264ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1310 for 506kg (258ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1120 for 398kg (281ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 416kg (264ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 388kg (280ppk) and £1090 for 440kg (247ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 410kg (265ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1080 for 478kg (225ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 436kg (245ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 416kg (252ppk), Burren farmer £1040 for 500kg (208ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 364kg (283ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 372kg (274ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 454kg (220ppk), Ballyward farmer £980 for 400kg (245ppk), Burren farmer £960 for 398kg (241ppk), Hilltown farmer £940 for 392kg (239ppk), Burren farmer £880 for 364kg (241ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 336kg (256ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1440 for 592kg (243ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 530kg (237ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 504kg (226ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 450kg (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £1060 for 450kg (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 524kg (200ppk), Newry farmer £1040 for 484kg (214ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 470kg (212ppk), Newry farmer £980 for 468kg (209ppk), Hilltown farmer £960 for 438kg (219ppk).