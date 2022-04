Fat cows sell to £2100 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £232 and £228, Bessbrook farmer £188, Shinn farmer £184, Hilltown farmer £182, Cabra farmer £172, Cabra farmer £170, Bryansford farmer £168, Bessbrook farmer £167, Hilltown farmer £164, Rostrevor farmer £162, Hilltown farmer £161, Bryansford farmer £158, Mayobridge farmer £158, Hilltown farmer £156, Kilcoo farmer £155, Bessbrook farmer £154, Cabra farmer £151, Mayobridge farmer £150, Killowen farmer £147, Cabra farmer £146, Annalong farmer £144, Kilcoo farmer £143, Rathfriland farmer £140, Mayobridge farmer £139, Kilkeel farmer £136, Cabra farmer £135, Bryansford farmer £134.

Fat lambs: Rostrevor farmer £134 for 29kg (462ppk), Kilkeel farmer £129 for 24.5kg (526ppk), Donaghmore farmer £128 for 23.6kg (542ppk), Hilltown farmer £125 for 25.5kg (490ppk), Kilkeel farmer £124 for 21.5kg (576ppk), Annalong farmer £124 for 22.4kg (553ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123 for 21.7kg (566ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 22.6kg (535ppk), Rostrevor farmer £121 for 22.7kg (533ppk), Bryansford farmer £121 for 21.7kg (557ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 22kg (545ppk), Donaghmore farmer £120 for 20.4kg (588ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 22kg (545ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 23rd April saw fat cows sell to £2100, heifers to £1600 and bullocks to £1790.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £2100 for 918kg (228ppk), Hilltown farmer £1680 for 858kg (195ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1530 for 654kg (233ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1480 for 806kg (184ppk), Cabra farmer £1460 for 706kg (206ppk), Cabra farmer £1350 for 742kg (181ppk), Newcastle farmer £1340 for 870kg (154ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 740kg (173ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1190 for 628kg (189ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1170 for 684kg (171ppk), Ballynahinch famer £1150 for 676kg (170ppk).

Cows and calves: Ballynahinch farmer £1790, Mayobridge farmer £1400 and Clough farmer £1070.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £900 for 404kg (222ppk),, Kilkeel farmer £840 for 318kg (264ppk), Rathfriland farmer £770 for 284kg (271ppk) and £750 for 306kg (245ppk), Mayobridge farmer £740 for 364kg (203ppk), Rathfriland farmer £740 for 316kg (234ppk), Castlewellan farmer £740 for 276kg (268ppk), Rathfriland farmer £710 for 282kg (251ppk), Mayobridge farmer £670 for 310kg (216ppk), Castlewellan farmer £620 for 266kg (233ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 524kg (265ppk), Banbridge farmer £1320 for 594kg (222ppk), Attical farmer £1300 for 564kg (230ppk), £1220 for 462kg (264ppk) and £1210 for 494kg (244ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1170 for 392kg (298ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 412kg (276ppk), Attical farmer £1130 for 468kg (241ppk), £1130 for 410kg (275ppk) and £1120 for 428kg (261ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1110 for 390kg (284ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 384kg (286ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 366kg (292ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1070 for 360kg (297ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1060 for 412kg (257ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1040 for 346kg (300ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 396kg (260ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 326kg (306ppk), Rathfriland farmer £990 for 348kg (284ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 324kg (299ppk).

Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1600 for 652kg (245ppk) and £1560 for 620kg (251ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1540 for 640kg (240ppk), Newry farmer £1520 for 614kg (247ppk), Corbet farmer £1500 for 644kg (233ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1440 for 596kg (241ppk), £1380 for 544kg (253ppk), £1330 for 536kg (248ppk), £1200 for 514kg (233ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1180 for 482kg (244ppk), Newcastle farmer £1170 for 560kg (208ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1090 for 486kg (224ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1080 for 472kg (228ppk).