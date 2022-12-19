€75 to €100 for 28-35kgs.

€100 to €120 for 35-40kgs.

Advertisement

€120 to €140 for 41-47kgs.

Livestock Markets

€140 to €152 for 48-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €208/head.

Advertisement

This was the final sheep sale of 2022.

First sheep sale of 2023 will take place on Monday 9th January 2023.

Advertisement

Cattle sale, Thursday 15th December 2022 - Due to the inclement weather conditions, there was a smaller entry of cattle for the final sale of 2022, but there was a lively trade around the ring and online for all stock on offer.

Strong cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg while lighter entries also sold well up to €3.50/kg for quality lots.

Advertisement

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.

Advertisement

Fat cows sold from €1000/head to €1870/head.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.

Advertisement

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.

First cattle sale of 2023 will take place on Thursday 5th January 2023.

Advertisement

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Advertisement

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.