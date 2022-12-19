Fat cows selling from €1000 to €1870 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 12th December 2022 - Lambs sold at:
€75 to €100 for 28-35kgs.
€100 to €120 for 35-40kgs.
€120 to €140 for 41-47kgs.
€140 to €152 for 48-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €208/head.
This was the final sheep sale of 2022.
First sheep sale of 2023 will take place on Monday 9th January 2023.
Cattle sale, Thursday 15th December 2022 - Due to the inclement weather conditions, there was a smaller entry of cattle for the final sale of 2022, but there was a lively trade around the ring and online for all stock on offer.
Strong cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg while lighter entries also sold well up to €3.50/kg for quality lots.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €1000/head to €1870/head.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.
First cattle sale of 2023 will take place on Thursday 5th January 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.