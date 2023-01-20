Fat cows selling from €1120/head to €2280/head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 16th January 2023.
Lambs sold at:
€65 to €90 for 30-37kgs.
€90 to €110 for 38-42kgs.
€110 to €130 for 42-47kgs.
€130 to €140 for 47-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €170/head.
Springing ewes sold from €140/head to €220/head.
One lot of ewes with two lambs sold at €260/team.
Next sheep sale Monday 23rd January 2023.
Cattle sale, Thursday 19th January 2023.
As expected, the wintry weather conditions led to a smaller entry for this week’s sale.
Forward cattle were highly sought after and sold to €1265 over the weight.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Fat cows sold from €1120/head to €2280/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 26th January 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.