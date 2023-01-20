News you can trust since 1963
Fat cows selling from €1120/head to €2280/head at Raphoe

Sheep sale, Monday 16th January 2023.

By Darryl Armitage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €90 for 30-37kgs.

€90 to €110 for 38-42kgs.

€110 to €130 for 42-47kgs.

€130 to €140 for 47-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €170/head.

Springing ewes sold from €140/head to €220/head.

One lot of ewes with two lambs sold at €260/team.

Next sheep sale Monday 23rd January 2023.

Cattle sale, Thursday 19th January 2023.

As expected, the wintry weather conditions led to a smaller entry for this week’s sale.

Forward cattle were highly sought after and sold to €1265 over the weight.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Fat cows sold from €1120/head to €2280/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 26th January 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

