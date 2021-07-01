Fat cows selling from €590 to €2080 per head at Raphoe Mart

Spring lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 28-32 kgs.

€90 to €110 for 32-35 kgs.

€110 to €125 for 36-41 kgs.

€125 to €137 for 42-50 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €190.

Cattle sale, Thursday 1st July 2021: Good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

A super trade again for all stock on offer.

Strong forward cattle in serious demand with bullocks selling to €1380 over the weight and heifers selling to €1015 over the weight.

Lighter cattle also in great demand selling up to and over €3/kg for quality lots.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €3/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €590/head to €2080/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €680 to €935 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €1380 over.

Store bullocks - €405 to €760 over.

Beef heifers - €670 to €1015 over.

Store heifers - €400 to €765 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.