Fat cows selling from €590 to €2080 per head at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 28th June 2021: Very large entry of sheep this week at Raphoe Mart with a strong trade for all on offer which resulted in a near total clearance.
Spring lambs sold at:
€80 to €90 for 28-32 kgs.
€90 to €110 for 32-35 kgs.
€110 to €125 for 36-41 kgs.
€125 to €137 for 42-50 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €190.
Cattle sale, Thursday 1st July 2021: Good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
A super trade again for all stock on offer.
Strong forward cattle in serious demand with bullocks selling to €1380 over the weight and heifers selling to €1015 over the weight.
Lighter cattle also in great demand selling up to and over €3/kg for quality lots.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €3/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €590/head to €2080/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €680 to €935 over.
Beef bullocks - €600 to €1380 over.
Store bullocks - €405 to €760 over.
Beef heifers - €670 to €1015 over.
Store heifers - €400 to €765 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.