Livestock Markets

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 27-33kgs.

€90 to €110 for 34-39kgs.

€110 to €130 for 40-45kgs.

€130 to €143 for 46-53kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50/head to €220/head.

Cattle sale Thursday 27th October 2022.There was another great entry of stock for this week's sale.

Demand is evident around the ring for quality cattle and strong, forward types with many selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg while lighter quality lots fetched over €4/kg.

Plainer types sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.60/kg to €2.10/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.30/kg

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €4/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2290/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €755 to €1375 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €750 to €1120 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1125 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €560 to €970 over the weight.

Store heifers - €510 to €800 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.