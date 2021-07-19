Fat cows selling from €600 to €1650 per head at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 12th July 2021: There was a large entry of over 2000 sheep on offer this week which met a brisk trade both around the ring and online.
Lambs sold at:
27-31kgs sold for €75 to €85.
32-36kgs sold for €85 to €100.
37-40kgs sold for €100 to €120.
41-43kgs sold for €120 to €130.
44-60kgs sold for €130 to €157.
Breeding hoggets sold from €220 to €260.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to a high of €214.
Cattle sale, Thursday 15th July 2021: A bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
Strong forward cattle remain in great demand and quality lots selling up to €1260 over the weight.
Lighter lots also a great trade selling from €2.60/kg to €3/kg.
Friesian types sold from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg with plainer lots from €1.50/kg to €1.80/kg.
Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.
Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1650/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €620 to €990 over.
Beef bullocks - €620 to €1260 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €865 over.
Beef heifers - €600 to €985 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €775 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.