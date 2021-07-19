Fat cows selling from €600 to €1650 per head at Raphoe Mart

Lambs sold at:

27-31kgs sold for €75 to €85.

32-36kgs sold for €85 to €100.

37-40kgs sold for €100 to €120.

41-43kgs sold for €120 to €130.

44-60kgs sold for €130 to €157.

Breeding hoggets sold from €220 to €260.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to a high of €214.

Cattle sale, Thursday 15th July 2021: A bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Strong forward cattle remain in great demand and quality lots selling up to €1260 over the weight.

Lighter lots also a great trade selling from €2.60/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian types sold from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg with plainer lots from €1.50/kg to €1.80/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1650/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €620 to €990 over.

Beef bullocks - €620 to €1260 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €865 over.

Beef heifers - €600 to €985 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €775 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.