Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-35kgs.

€90 to €110 for 36-40kgs.

Livestock Markets

€110 to €170 for 41-46kgs.

€130 to €145 for 47-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €220/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 16th January 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 12th January 2023: There was a large entry for this week's cattle sale with plenty of strong, forward types on offer.

There was a brisk trade for all stock on offer with quality cattle highly sought after, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg while plainer Friesian types sold from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg.

Lighter cattle also met a lively trade selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2700/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €910 to €1575 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €865 to €1225 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €450 to €1335 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €700 to €1335 over the weight.

Store heifers - €675 to €880 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 19th January 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.