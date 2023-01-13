News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fat cows selling from €700 per head to €2700 per head at Raphoe

Sheep sale Monday 9th January 2023: There was a large entry for the first sheep sale of 2023.

By Darryl Armitage
5 hours ago - 1 min read

Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-35kgs.

€90 to €110 for 36-40kgs.

Livestock Markets
Most Popular

€110 to €170 for 41-46kgs.

€130 to €145 for 47-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €220/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 16th January 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 12th January 2023: There was a large entry for this week's cattle sale with plenty of strong, forward types on offer.

There was a brisk trade for all stock on offer with quality cattle highly sought after, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg while plainer Friesian types sold from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg.

Lighter cattle also met a lively trade selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2700/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €910 to €1575 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €865 to €1225 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €450 to €1335 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €700 to €1335 over the weight.

Store heifers - €675 to €880 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 19th January 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

Store bullocks