Bidding was brisk around the ring and online for the large entry on offer at this week's sale.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 26-32kgs.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

€90 to €110 for 33-40kgs.

€110 to €130 for 40-45kgs.

€130 to €142 for 45-53kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50/head to €224/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 2nd October 2023.

Please note - final breeding ewe and ram sale of the season will be held this Wednesday evening (27th September). Intake from 4pm. Sale at 7pm.

Cattle sale Thursday 28th September 2023.

There was a much larger entry of cattle at this week’s sale with strong demand for quality lots.

Forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.70/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.90/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1940/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 5th October.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.