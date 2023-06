There was a brisk trade around the ring at this week's sale with increased demand for store lambs.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-33kgs;

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

€100 to €120 for 33-37kgs;

€120 to €140 for 37-41kgs;

€140 to €160 for 41-44kgs;

€160 to €172 for 44-52kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €170/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 3rd July 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 29th June 2023.

There was another good entry at this week’s sale, with continued demand for stock around the ring.

Dry cows sold to €1970 for 780kgs and €1840 for 660kgs.

Forward cattle met a lively trade selling to €2490 for 795kgs and €2460 for 770kgs.

Medium weights sold to €1330 for 430kgs and €1310 for 420kgs.

Lighter cattle sold at €620 for 225kgs and €1050 for 335kgs.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1970/head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.30/kg.

Next cattle sale Thursday 6th July 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.