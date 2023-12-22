Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2100 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was a good entry of sheep at the last sheep sale of 2023 with a good trade throughout for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 28-34 kgs.
€100 to €120 for 35-40 kgs.
€120 to €140 for 41-46 kgs.
€140 for €155 for 46-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €50 to €170 each.
Cattle sale Thursday 21st December 2023.
There was a good entry for the final cattle sale of 2023 with a lively trade around the ring and online as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all anxious to purchase stock.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2100/head.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.35/kg.
First sheep sale of 2024 will be held on Monday 8th January.
First cattle sale of 2024 will be held on Thursday 11th January.
Wishing all mart customers a very happy Christmas and New Year.