News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2100 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 18th December 2023.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There was a good entry of sheep at the last sheep sale of 2023 with a good trade throughout for all on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-34 kgs.

Livestock MarketsLivestock Markets
Livestock Markets
Most Popular

€100 to €120 for 35-40 kgs.

€120 to €140 for 41-46 kgs.

€140 for €155 for 46-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €170 each.

Cattle sale Thursday 21st December 2023.

There was a good entry for the final cattle sale of 2023 with a lively trade around the ring and online as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all anxious to purchase stock.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2100/head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.35/kg.

First sheep sale of 2024 will be held on Monday 8th January.

First cattle sale of 2024 will be held on Thursday 11th January.

Wishing all mart customers a very happy Christmas and New Year.

Related topics:Aberdeen Angus