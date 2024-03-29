Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a large entry for this week's sheep sale which was held in conjunction with the annual Easter lamb show and sale.

The show and sale was kindly sponsored by Kiernan Milling.

Prizewinning pairs of lambs sold at:

(58kgs) for €360 each.

(48kgs) for €300 each.

(58kgs) for €335 each.

Raphoe Mart would like to take this opportunity to thank all the sellers who exhibited stock and all the buyers who supported the sale.

Thanks also to the judge for her professionalism in carrying out her task.

Other prices around the ring on the day were as follows:

Spring lambs sold from:

€150 to €180 for 38-44kgs.

€180 to €220 for 45-50kgs.

Hoggets sold from:

€120 to €150 for 30-41kgs.

€150 to €180 for 42-46kgs.

€180 to €218 for 46-55kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €235/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €375/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €314/head.

Please note: there will be no sheep sale on bank holiday Monday 1st April - weekly sheep sales will resume from 8th April onwards.

Cattle sale Thursday 28th March 2024.

There was another good entry for this week's cattle sale as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers continue to compete for stock around the ring and online.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2100/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 4th April 2024.