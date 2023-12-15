Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The larger entry of sheep on offer at this week’s sale met a lively trade around the ring and online.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-35kgs.

Livestock Markets

€100 to €120 for 36-41kgs.

€120 to €140 for 42-47kgs.

€140 to €154 for 47-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €186/head.

Final sheep sale of 2023 will take place next Monday 18th December 2023.

First sheep sale of 2024 will be held on Monday 8th January.

Cattle sale Thursday 14th December 2023.

There was another good entry for this week’s cattle sale with trade remaining on par with that of previous weeks.

Strong forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2140/head.

Last cattle sale of 2023 will be held next Thursday 21st December 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.