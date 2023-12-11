Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2200 per head at Raphoe Mart
Cattle sale report, Thursday 7th December 2023 at Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was another good entry of cattle on offer at this week's sale.
Trade had improved on previous weeks as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all active around the ring and online.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2200/head.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.30/kg.
Next cattle sale Thursday 14th December 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.