Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2350 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 19th February 2024: There was another good entry for this week’s sheep sale with a lively trade around the ring and online.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT
Hoggets sold at:

€90 to €120 for 27-31kgs

€120 to €140 for 32-40kgs

€140 to €170 for 41-47kgs

€170 to €193 for 48-58kgs

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €212/head.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €220/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €300/team

Springing ewes sold from €170/head to €200/head.

Please note next sheep sale will be held on Monday 4th March 2024.

Cattle sale Thursday 22nd February 2024: There was another excellent entry for this week’s cattle sale with continued demand for stock around the ring as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were anxious to purchase.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.70/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2350/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 29th February 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

