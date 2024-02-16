News you can trust since 1963
Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2550 per head at Raphoe Mart

Cattle sale report Thursday 15th February 2024 at Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
There was another large entry for this week’s cattle sale.

All stock met a lively trade with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all anxious to purchase.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2550/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 22nd February 2024.

Sales also available online via MartBids.

