Fat cows selling from €810 per head to €1920 per head at Raphoe Mart
With brisk bidding around the ring and online, trade was lively for all stock on offer at this week's sale.
Forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.
Heifers sold from € 2.50/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €810/head to €1920/head.
Beef bullocks - €945 to €1485 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €455 to €1355 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €800 to €1175 over the weight.
Store heifers - €425 to €1155 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 15th June 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.