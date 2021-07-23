Fat cows selling from €830 to €1340 per head at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 19th July 2021: A large entry of sheep this week with a good trade for all sheep on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €90 for 30-33 kgs.
€90 to €105 for 34-37 kgs.
€106 to €120 for 38-41 kgs.
€120 to €130 for 42-46 kgs.
€130 to €140 for 47-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €70 to €190 each.
Hoggets sold from €180 to €246 each.
Cattle sale, Thursday 22nd July 2021: A seasonal entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
Cattle on offer met a great trade and sold easily.
Quality cattle in great demand with brisk bidding for these both online and around the ring.
Aberdeen Angus bred cattle also in great demand.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.
Fat cows sold from €830/head to €1340/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €825 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €590 over.
Beef heifers - €600 to €805 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €750 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.