Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-33kgs.
€90 to €110 for 34-40kgs.
€110 to €130 for 40-44kgs.
€130 to €142 for 45-52kgs.
Hoggets sold from €140/head to €232/head.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €204/head.
Cattle sale Thursday 10th August 2023.There was another good entry for this week's cattle sale which saw continued demand for quality stock while plainer lots were more difficult to sell.
Forward cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.30/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.75/kg to €2.10/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €850/head to €1800/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 17th August 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.