Sheep sale Monday 13th May 2024.

The smaller entry at this week’s sheep sale met an exceptional trade as factory agents, farmers and online buyers all competed for stock.

Lambs sold from:

€150/head to €190/head for 38-42kgs.

€185/head to €215/head for 42-48kgs.

€205/head to €230/head for 48-52kgs.

Hoggets sold from:

€160/head to €210/head for 40-48kgs.

€200/head to €230/head for 48-52kgs.

Fat ewes sold from:

€150/head to €190/head for 70-85kgs.

€170/head to €230/head for 85-100kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €210/team to €280/team.

Horned ewes with lambs at foot sold from €110/team to €170/team.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

Cattle sale Thursday 16th May 2024.

There was another great entry of cattle for this week's sale. Continued demand for quality stock drove the trade around the ring and online while plainer lots proved slightly more difficult to sell.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €850/head to €2350/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 23rd May 2024.