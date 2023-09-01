There was a larger entry of sheep for this week’s sale with great demand around the ring and online.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 27-33kgs.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

€90 to €100 for 33-41kgs.

€110 to €130 for 41-45kgs.

€130 to €144 for 45-52kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50/head to a high of €176/head.

Cattle sale Thursday 31st August 2023/

A large entry of stock and a strong trade for all types of animals from farmers and feedlot buyers with quality cattle being in strong demand.

Forward cattle sold from €2.80 per kg to €3.20 per kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70 per kg to €3.50 per kg.

Lighter cattle sold from €2.70 per kg to €2.80 per kg.

Fat cows sold from €900 per head to €2320 per head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.10 per kg to €2.80 per kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80 per kg to €2.20 per kg.

Next cattle sale on Thursday 7th September with intake of cattle from 7.30am. Sale commences at 11am.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.