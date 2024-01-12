Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a good entry for the first sheep sale of 2024 with an improved trade around the ring and online.

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-35kgs.

Livestock Markets

€100 to €120 for 35-40kgs.

€120 to €140 for 41-45kgs.

€140 to €164 for 45-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €180/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 22nd January 2024.

Cattle sale Thursday 11th January 2024.

There was an excellent entry for our first cattle sale of the year.

Demand for stock was evident around the ring and online with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all eager to purchase which led to a lively trade on the day.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €950/head to €2860/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 18th January 2024.

