The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £565 for Belgian Blue heifer calf for a Gilford farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1230 for a 472k Limousin from Newry farmer.

Fat cows topped £1680 for 838k, Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1680.

Heifers topped £1240 for 556k Hereford.

Bullocks topped at £1550 for 614k Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue £520, Belgian Blue at £505, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £500, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £480, Belgian Blue at £470, Belgian Blue at £450, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Corbet farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Belgian Blue at £350 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £320.

Heifer calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £565, Belgian Blue at £540, Belgian Blue at £535, Belgian Blue at 505, Belgian Blue at £490, Belgian Blue at £480, Belgian Blue at £460, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £390, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £365 and Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue at £300.

Weanling male calves

Newry farmer Limousin 472k at £1230, Limousin 310k at £1060, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue 382k at £1050, Dromara farmer Hereford 372k at £980, Newry farmer Limousin 360k at £980, Limousin 408k at £950, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 368k at £900, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue 384k at £890, Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 336k at £880 and Newry farmer Limousin 366k at £860.

Weanling heifer calves

Annaclone farmer Limousin 350k at £1030, Limousin 410k at £1020, Limousin 350k at £1000, Newry farmer Limousin 378k at £1000, Limousin 352k at £990, Annaclone farmer Limousin 364k at £980 and Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 366k at £950 and Aberdeen Angus 366k at £950.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Annalong farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 838k at £1680, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 706k at £1400, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 670k at £1260, Banbridge farmer Simmental 662k at £1165, Dromara farmer Shorthorn 686k at £1140, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 568k at £1100, Moira farmer Simmental 628k at £1040, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 640k at £1010, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 626k at £910, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 588k at £860 and Dromara farmer Shorthorn 544k at £860.

Cows and calves

Maze farmer Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1320, Clough farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1380, Maze farmer Belted Galloway cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1300.

Store heifers

Kilkeel farmer Hereford 556k at £1240, Hereford 560k at £1200, Belgian Blue 494k at £1200, Aberdeen Angus 530k at £1190, Belgian Blue 476k at £1130, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 566k at £1120, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 476k at £1120, Ballyward farmer Limousin 434k at £1120, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 466k at £1120 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 458k at £1060.

Bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 614k at £1550, Armagh farmer Limousin 646k at £1500, Hereford 674k at £1450, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 676k at £1440, Aberdeen Angus 658k at £1440, Armagh farmer Hereford 638k at £1370, Belgian Blue 662k at £1350, Limousin 592k at £1300, Dromara farmer Friesian 574k at £1190 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 470k at £1160.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £5.90 a kilo for 21kg at £124.

Fat ewes topped at £184 for a Texel ewe from a Warrenpoint farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £121 to £130.

Spring lambs

Banbridge farmer 24k at £132, Dromore farmer 25k at £131, Katesbridge farmer 24k at £130, Annalong farmer 24k at £128, Hilltown farmer 24k at £127, Rathfriland farmer 24.2k at £125, Saintfield farmer 22k at £125, Newry farmer 23.50k at £125, Kilkeel farmer 21k at £124 and Kilkeel farmer 23.6k at £122.50.

Fat ewes

Warrenpoint farmer at £184, Dromara farmer at £167, Banbridge farmer at £155, Newry farmer at £146, Rathfriland farmer at £142, Rathfriland farmer at £142, Banbridge farmer at £141, Banbridge farmer at £132, Hilltown farmer at £128 and Kilkeel farmer at £121.

Fat rams

Ballynahinch farmer at £100.